After doc released on ransom, cops hunt for abductors

Thane: A well-known gynaecologist from Murbad was allegedly abducted by unknown persons and released only after his wife paid a ransom of ₹30 lakh. According to the complaint filed by the doctor with Murbad police, the abductors made a video call to his wife while attacking him forcing her to pay the ransom. The Murbad police has registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons.

The doctor, Jitendra Bhendari, 38, is a resident of Mauli Nagar, Murbad, who follows the same schedule every day. He leaves his home on his bike and reaches Tanmay Maternity Home around 11.00am and leaves the hospital for home by 8.00pm.

On October 21, while he was leaving the hospital, a person stopped him by calling out his name. The person then requested the doctor to drop him at the next junction. Assuming him to be one of his patients or acquaintance, the doctor agreed.

“He called out my name and asked for the lift. I thought he must be some villager who knows me. As I was tired, I did not ask for any details and decided to give him a lift. He asked me to drop him near Kunbi Samaj hall on the Mhasa road,” Bhendari recalled.

When the two reached the designated spot, Dr Bhendari recalled that the man held him by his collar and started pushing him away from his bike. At the same time he saw four men, who were hiding their face behind a shawl, approach him in a car. He was beaten and put in the back seat of the car.

An officer from Murbad police station said, “According to the complainant, the abductors first tied him up and took him to some place where he could hear the noise of machines. The accused initially asked him to arrange for ₹1 crore, but the doctor told them he had only ₹15 lakh and can borrow some more from others. The accused then made a video call to his wife. While on the call, they beat up the doctor and asked the wife to bring ₹30 lakhs if she wanted her husband back. The doctor’s wife, with the help of her brother, managed to arrange ₹30 lakh. The money was delivered to one of the accused at Kunbi hall and after half an hour the accused released the doctor at the same spot.”

Murbad police station PI, R Balsing said that they were aware of the incident earlier, but because the doctor was not well due to injuries and mental trauma, he couldn’t file a complaint. “The kidnappers were talking in Hindi. We have registered a case on Thursday night and have already started the investigation.”