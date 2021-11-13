After fresh violence, curfew imposed, internet suspended in Amravati

The district administration in Amravati imposed an indefinite curfew and suspended the internet services after at least 15 people, including three police personnel, were left injured on Saturday, following a protest. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had called for a bandh against the violent clashes that had occurred during another protest which was called by some Muslim organisations on Friday over reports of a mosque in Tripura being vandalised.

Tension prevailed in many parts of the area since Saturday morning after some unidentified persons pelted stones at shops during the protest. Violence broke out in Cotton Market, Raj Kamal Chowk, Rajapeth, Namuna and Jawahar Gate areas when a massive morcha (march) was taken out by BJP workers.

Police have imposed section 144 in the city, prohibiting people from gathering at a place.

Amravati’s acting commissioner of police Sandip Patil said that essential services would be exempted during the curfew. Patil was prompted to announce the indefinite curfew after a fresh spell of violence rocked the city on Saturday afternoon when several shops were set afire in Rajapeth and Namuna areas and crowds damaged public and private properties.

At least four battalions of the State Reserve Police Force were deployed to maintain law and order in the city. Commissioner of police Aarati Singh, who was on a long leave, is returning on duty due to the incident.

The situation turned volatile after massive crowds, shouting slogans and carrying banners and saffron flags surged onto the roads. Shortly later, some sections resorted to stone pelting at private and government vehicles, shops and establishments, forcing the police to resort to mild caning and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and control the situation.

Former Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Dr Anil Bonde, who was leading the march, said, “It was a completely peaceful march and the police deliberately resorted to lathi charge. At least 20 party workers were injured in the police lathi charge.”

Senior police officer Shashikant Satav said the situation is tense but under control.

Amravati district guardian minister Yashomati Thakur, who is camping in the district, said the incident was “unfortunate”. “Everyone has the right to protest. But violence in the name of protest is not right. We appeal to people to maintain peace. Some malicious elements are working to spread violence in the city and the police are working to maintain law and order,” she said.

Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urged the state government to ensure law and order in Amravati and condemned Friday’s violence in Pusad, Amravati and Nanded.

Shiv Sena leader and state Agriculture Mission chairman Kishore Tiwari has slammed BJP for organising the counter-march in Amravati on Saturday. “BJP is resorting to such communal tactics to polarise voters, with an eye on next year’s civic elections in Maharashtra as well as the 2022 elections in some states, including Uttar Pradesh,” alleged Tiwari.