After IndiGo, Akasa announces flights from NMIA

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Mumbai: Akasa Air, on Friday, announced its partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), and is set to begin commercial flight operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). This decision follows a week after IndiGo’s announcement to launch flights from NMIA.

Mumbai: A plane from India's newest airline Akasa Air prepares for take off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI08_07_2022_000100B) (PTI)
Initially, the airline will operate over 100 domestic departures per week and will increase the number to over 300 domestic departures and over 50 international departures per week in the winters. In an attempt to broaden its network, the airline is also set to increase its parking capacity to 10 bases by the end of financial year 2027. Their focus is on international expansion into key Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets.

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO, Akasa Air said, “Our foray into NMIA is a strategic step aligned with Akasa Air’s long-term vision to build a future-ready airline that is responsive to the evolving needs of Indian travellers.” Dube added that compared to other airlines, Akasa Air plans to have the largest share of its fleet at NMIA.

“Enhanced connectivity from Navi Mumbai will not only strengthen our network in the western region but also help fuel India’s economic engine by improving connectivity, stimulating regional development, and ensuring that the benefits of aviation-led growth reach every corner of the country,” said Dube.

