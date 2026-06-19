After jolting Sena (UBT), Shinde boosts his political heft

MUMBAI: It was in June 2022 that Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena, pulled down the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, and formed a government with the BJP in Maharashtra. Four years later, in June 2026, Shinde struck again, fanning rebellion among Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, six of whom are now likely to join his party. Eknath Shinde (HT Photo)

Adding these rebel MPs to the Sena’s seven in the Lok Sabha would take Shinde’s tally to 13. It would also make the Sena the fourth-largest in the BJP-led NDA government at the centre. These numbers are particularly important as the NDA is intent on getting the delimitation bill passed in Parliament but lacks the two-thirds’ majority required to effect a constitutional amendment. Shinde saw an opportunity to boost the BJP’s numbers and seized it.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra was one of the states where the NDA’s performance failed to meet the expectations of its leaders. The Mahayuti coalition won only 17 of the 48 seats, as the MVA bagged 30. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine, while the Shinde-led Sena won just 7. With the BJP unable to secure a majority on its own, and the NDA enjoying only a modest majority in the Lok Sabha, Shinde worked hard at getting Sena (UBT) MPs to cross over.

The proposed merger of the six rebel MPs with the Sena will boost Shinde’s political equity, earning him a greater say in the coalition’s matters in Maharashtra. There is speculation that a group of Sena (UBT) MLAs too could also switch to the Sena. If that happens, Shinde’s clout would grow further and he may even petition the BJP leadership for chief ministership in the state – a sore point for the Sena chief who had to settle for deputy chief ministership after the 2024 assembly elections.

He believes he could realise this ambition by increasing his utility to big brother, the BJP, especially prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

State BJP leaders admit that Shinde’s clout will improve but they said it won’t be easy for him to get Devendra Fadnavis’s job. “Shinde will carry more weight in the NDA. However, we have 132 MLAs in a house of 288 and he had 57 as of now. It is unlikely we will concede the chief ministerial chair,” said a senior BJP minister.

But an emboldened Shinde will undoubtedly make things tougher for Fadnavis. After the 2024 assembly polls, Shinde made sure he secured heavyweight portfolios such as urban development and industries. This means Fadnavis has to consult him before taking major decisions in certain areas as Shinde’s departments control key state agencies that drive infrastructure development, housing and even major municipal corporations, including Mumbai’s civic body.

But the Sena chief’s plans are not limited to the present government. He is eyeing the 2029 Lok Sabha and assembly elections, when he hopes to significantly improve his party’s tally, even approximating the BJP’s numbers.

“Since the 2024 elections, Shinde has been continuously bringing local leaders from other parties to the Shiv Sena. He is also strengthening the party’s network in a big way. We are serious about expanding our footprint across the state,” said a close aide of the deputy chief minister.

One way to do this is to occupy the political space vacated by a weakening of the Sena (UBT) and the decline in the NCP’s influence after the death of Ajit Pawar. Shinde is also positioning himself as the unchallenged leader of the Maratha community, a position occupied by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and, to an extent, Ajit Pawar.

“Sharad Pawar is in the twilight of his political career. Also, since his defeat in the assembly elections, Thackeray has not shown any political will to expand his party. Shinde is aiming to take the space left open by both parties. He is also looking to lead the Maratha community,” said Padmabhushan Deshpande, a Mumbai-based political analyst.

“He also has a knack when it comes to handling leaders and elected representatives. More importantly, he is an aggressive leader, something we have seen in the last four years,” Deshpande added.

“The only drawback is, his politics revolves around the numbers. He has been increasing his party’s strength by luring the elected representatives of other parties. It is not yet clear whether he has established himself as a leader with popular support,” he added.