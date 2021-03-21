After NCP meet, Jayant Patil says ‘Param Bir Singh's letter attempt to divert attention’
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra president Jayant Patil on Sunday said that Param Bir Singh’s letter accusing state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption is an attempt to divert attention from the probe in Mukesh Ambani security threat case.
“The letter by Param Bir Singh is an afterthought and an attempt to divert the attention...Right now our focus is to find out the culprits in the Ambani bomb scare and Hiran death case,” Patil told reporters in Delhi.
His remarks came after an urgent meeting of top party leaders convened by NCP’s national chief Sharad Pawar. Patil also ruled out speculations about the party’s plan to replace Deshmukh, saying “there’s no question of taking resignation of home minister.”
Patil asserted that the state government has decided to conduct a fair probe in the bomb scare case. “We will reach the guilty even if they are officers in high positions,” he told reporters after the NCP meeting.
The meeting was called a day after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was recently shunted out, wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh told Sachin Vaze, the cop arrested in connection the security threat case, to collect ₹100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.
Several opposition leaders including Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS’) Raj Thackeray demanded the state home minister’s resignation over the charges levelled against him. Deshmukh, meanwhile has denied the extortion claims and accused Singh of trying to save himself as his involvement in the bomb scare case was becoming evident. On Saturday, the minister said that he is filing a defamation case against the former top cop.
Earlier in the day, Pawar had said that allegations against Deshmukh are serious and that it is the prerogative of the chief minister to take appropriate action.
Following the uproar over the issue, all three constituents, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress, of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state are expected to hold a series of meetings on Monday. They are likely to take a call on Deshmukh.
Ribeiro says unavailable, asks Pawar to probe Singh's claims
Param Bir Singh letter attempt to divert attention: Jayant Patil after NCP meet
Maharashtra, Mumbai see highest-ever single-day spike of Covid-19 cases
Param Bir Singh confirms he sent letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
On Param Bir Singh’s claims, Cong says may be under central agencies’ pressure
Param Bir Singh letter on corruption claims against Anil Deshmukh: Who said what
- In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who was recently removed from office, claimed that Anil Deshmukh asked arrested cop Sachin Vaze to extort money from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.
'What kind of Ram rajya is this': Sanjay Raut over attack on Muslim boy in UP
On corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis says ‘not first time'
Request Centre to intervene into Ambani bomb scare case: MNS chief Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra BJP stages protest, seeks resignation of Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra ATS arrests 2 in Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s murder case
Labourer found dead near same spot where Hiran's body was discovered
- Mumbra police officers said that the deceased was standing at the small hillock at Retibunder from where he slipped off and fell into a creek.