After plane crash, Ahmedabad residents lined up to donate blood breaking records

19-year-old Tanisha Shah had never donated blood before. But when she came across a social media appeal on Thursday afternoon, calling for urgent blood donations for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, she didn’t think twice. The BBA student from Vastrapur immediately made her way to the Indian Red Cross Society’s centre in Ahmedabad’s Navrangpura. In just five hours, the Red Cross centre at Navrangpura collected 550 units of blood, smashing all previous records for single-day. (HT photo)

Across Ahmedabad, hundreds echoed the same resolve. As news of the crash spread and fears of mass casualties intensified, people of Gujarat responded with quiet urgency. From teenagers to the elderly, office workers to homemakers, people rushed to blood banks across the city.

In just five hours, the Red Cross centre at Navrangpura collected 550 units of blood, smashing all previous records for single-day, single-centre donations in the city.

“It was one of the most heartwarming moments of my career,” said Dr Vishvas Amin, secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society, Ahmedabad.

“People were arriving non-stop—some straight from work, others from their homes. No fanfare, no banners, just a shared sense of responsibility. We’ve conducted large drives during festivals, but this was different. Collecting 550 units in five hours is a record—and we’re still receiving donors.”

What made the collection even more significant was the nature of the blood types received. Nearly 50% of the units were negative blood groups, considered rare and often critical in emergency care. Targeted appeals on social media specifically urged people with rare blood types to come forward, and they did.

“All donated units are now undergoing mandatory testing for infections and compatibility,” Dr Amin explained.

“Once cleared, they will be sent directly to Civil Hospital, where the majority of the injured are being treated. We’ve also been told that more patients may arrive soon. I personally received a call from hospital officials, asking us to remain prepared”, he said.

Ahmedabad requires an average of 5,000 to 6,000 units of blood daily, but stocks fell dangerously low—to under 2,000 units. According to hospital data, as of June 11, Civil Hospital had critically depleted reserves: only 3 units of AB-, 9 of O-, 6 of A-, 16 of B-, 25 of AB+, 47 of A+, 98 of B+, and 184 of O+.

“O-negative is our biggest worry,” said a senior official from the hospital’s blood bank, requesting anonymity.

“It’s the universal donor group, usable for any patient regardless of their type. That’s why our immediate goal was to collect as much O-negative as possible before victims start arriving in large numbers.”

While the hospital did not provide an exact figure of Thursday’s collection, officials confirmed that the number of units received by late afternoon had more than doubled compared to previous days. But quantity alone doesn’t solve the crisis.

“Each unit takes at least 45 minutes to test before it can be used,” the official explained.

“In situations like this, we often don’t have time to separate components like plasma or platelets. We use whole blood units when time is against us. Every minute counts when lives are on the line.”

The wave of voluntary donors was not confined to the Red Cross alone.

At Prathama Blood Centre, another major facility in the city, the response was just as strong.

Dr. Nirali Patel, regional head, shared, “We usually see about 15 donors a day. But by late afternoon on Thursday, over 30 had already come. It’s spontaneous. People are not waiting for appeals or events—they’re just showing up. That’s the spirit of Gujarat. We’ve decided to keep the centre open for as long as donors keep walking in.”

In neighbouring Mumbai, blood foundations have already begun preparing to step in. Vinay Shetty of Think Foundation told HT, “We’re closely monitoring the situation. While we don’t yet have the exact figures, if needed, we are ready to organise donation camps or collect units to send to Ahmedabad immediately.”