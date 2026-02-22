Aftermath of Ajit Pawar’s death: Another man rises to the moment

Pune: When a senior political leader dies suddenly, families and parties often close ranks, and the questions from the public are usually measured, if not muted. In the case of the aircraft crash that killed former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on January 28 in Baramati, that pattern has largely held, with one striking exception. Mumbai, India. Feb 18, 2026 - Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar held a press conference at the YB Chavan Centre, where he raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's reported plane crash. Mumbai, India. Feb 18, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

That exception is Rohit Pawar, the 40-year-old MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed and grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar. While most members of the extended Pawar family and both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have spoken sparingly, Rohit has chosen a loud, sustained, and combative public campaign.

Four press conferences in quick succession—two each in Mumbai and Delhi, featuring elaborate presentations, sharp political demands, and repeated references to possible conspiracies—have set him apart. In his latest press briefing in Delhi on Saturday, the young Pawar asked for an independent probe comprising former judges and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. On the same day, he wrote to the prime minister, reiterating his demand for the resignation of civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Why is Rohit Pawar speaking when others are not? Why is he pushing the issue even when Sharad Pawar himself said on the day of the crash itself that it appeared to be an accident, and no conspiracy should be read into it? And what does this moment tell us about the jockeying for power, succession, and space within Maharashtra politics?

Calibrated move

According to two persons within NCP and a senior BJP leader that HT spoke to, Rohit Pawar’s actions need to be read less as an emotional outburst and more as a carefully calibrated move in a moment of uncertainty.

Soon after the crash, when West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee first raised the issue of possible foul play, Sharad Pawar had cautioned against speculation. That line was largely followed by leaders of his party, the NCP (SP).

No senior leader from the Sharad Pawar camp has directly echoed Rohit Pawar’s allegations or his demand for resignations at the Centre, although some of them, including family member and four-time MP Supriya Sule, have backed Rohit Pawar. He has spoken of “two kinds of possible conspiracies—political and commercial”. Only the prime minister and home minister can deliver justice because those involved, if any, are powerful, he alleged, demanding the resignation of the Union civil aviation minister.

On the other side, in the NCP itself, the response has been different but still restrained. NCP MLC Amol Mitkari raised questions about the crash multiple times, but others in the party were largely silent.

Ajit Pawar’s widow Sunetra Pawar, who replaced him as deputy chief minister, wrote to the Maharashtra chief minister seeking a CBI probe. Ajit Pawar’s elder son, Parth, has been quiet, while his younger son, Jay, questioned the circumstances of the crash and asked for a fair and transparent investigation in a brief post on social media earlier this week. But neither has mounted a daily public campaign.

So why is Rohit Pawar being so persistent? And, can he go ahead with this campaign without consulting the family patriarch?

Filling a vacuum

One explanation often heard in political circles is that Rohit Pawar is trying to fill a vacuum created by Ajit Pawar’s death. Ajit was not just a powerful administrator; he was also a dominant political personality within the Pawar family and the broader NCP network. His absence has left a visible gap—emotional, organisational, and political.

Supporters of Rohit Pawar were quick to post messages after the tragedy, suggesting that he could step into that space. Rohit has not said this openly, but his actions suggest an awareness of the moment.

Each of his press conferences has been carefully staged. Screens behind him carry detailed slides pointing to alleged lapses, delays, and inconsistencies. At the top of the screen is a personal message: “Miss you Ajit Kaka,” with a heart emoji. The mix of emotion and documentation is deliberate. It allows Rohit to speak as both a grieving family member and a questioning public representative.

Chitra Lele, professor of political science, said this blending is important. “Rohit Pawar is not positioning himself only as a nephew seeking answers. He is presenting himself as the person willing to ask hard questions when institutions appear slow, and others appear hesitant,” she said.

If Rohit is filling a vacuum, why are others not stepping into it?

Within the NCP (SP), leaders are still navigating the political fallout of the 2023 split and the 2024 assembly elections, followed by the recent round of merger talks that appeared completely stalled after the tragedy.

“Sharad Pawar remains the unchallenged moral centre of the party. His early statement that the crash was an accident set a tone of restraint. Later, when some gaps emerged, Rohit Pawar began addressing them directly,” said an NCP (SP) leader, requesting anonymity.

Rohit Pawar finally addressed this issue as well. “When one person takes up a subject, others should avoid speaking on it to prevent confusion,” he said on Saturday.

He has also said that the party gives flexibility and authority if the issue is backed by documents and research. “In our party, if anything is factual and is backed by documentation, and if you are taking the subject ahead after proper research, then the party gives us that flexibility and authority,” he said.

When asked if Sharad Pawar and his party have supported these press conferences, Rohit said, “I am holding a Delhi press conference at Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule’s residence; you can draw your inference from that.” According to Rohit Pawar, he has also spoken to Jay Pawar earlier this week when Jay told him that he had the same concerns in his mind about his father’s accident.

Political personality

Rohit Pawar’s approach also reflects his political personality. He is known for being “aggressive and studious”, said Vitthal Maniyar, a longtime friend of the Pawar family.

Though there has been talk of Sharad Pawar grooming him on his political journey, it has not been without hiccups. In 2019, he defeated BJP heavyweight Ram Shinde from the Karjat-Jamkhed seat in Ahilyanagar. In 2024, he retained the seat by a narrow margin of just over 1,243 votes. After that result, Ajit Pawar himself remarked that had he campaigned in the constituency, Rohit might have struggled to win. The comment underlined both Ajit Pawar’s influence and Rohit’s relative vulnerability.

A leader from the NCP said that Rohit’s current campaign can be read as an attempt to project firmness, depth, and courage—qualities often associated with Ajit Pawar’s public image. The leader quoted above cited recent anecdotes to reinforce this link. Rohit, during a programme in August 2025, had recalled how Ajit Pawar once called him home after his first assembly speech—not to praise him, but to remind him to button his shirt properly. It was a lesson in discipline and public conduct. Rohit recounted it to show how closely Ajit Pawar watched him.

Another key aspect of Rohit’s ongoing campaign has been his choice of venues while addressing press conferences. His first press conference was not in Pune or Baramati, but at the Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai on February 10. It coincided with Sunetra Pawar taking charge as deputy chief minister, 13 days after Ajit Pawar’s death. The timing ensured attention.

The very next day, he repeated the same points in Delhi. Subsequent press conferences alternated between Mumbai and Delhi, including one on Saturday at 6 Janpath, the official residence of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. This pattern shows intent. Rohit is not speaking only to the state but is pushing the issue into the national arena.

By demanding the resignation of the Union aviation minister and invoking the prime minister and home minister, “Rohit is framing the crash as a matter of national accountability, not just a state tragedy. This escalation distinguishes him from other family members and party leaders,” said Lele.

“In politics, especially in family-dominated parties, moments of loss are also moments of reordering,” said a BJP leader from Pune. “Rohit Pawar is asserting relevance. He is showing that he can carry a difficult issue alone, sustain pressure, and command attention. At the same time, he is careful not to showcase himself as an equal to the late Ajit Pawar.”

Rohit Pawar, however, has said that he is only raising questions that “people are already asking”. “If everyone remains quiet, then who will give justice to Ajit dada?” he said.

Whether Rohit Pawar’s campaign will lead to concrete outcomes—resignations, a central probe, or new disclosures—remains to be seen. What is already clear is that he has used this moment to reshape perceptions about himself.

As Chitra Lele puts it, “This is not just a story about a crash. It is a story about how leadership is tested in moments of loss—and about who is willing to speak out and strike a new path when silence might be the safer course.”