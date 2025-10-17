Edit Profile
    Ahead of civic polls, Shinde leverages annual Diwali bonus

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 6:14 AM IST
    By Yogesh Naik
    Mumbai, India – 30, Sept 2025: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressing the media on the flood situation in Maharashtra, at Balasaheb Bhavan, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Sept 30, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
    Although these ex gratia payments are a routine annual affair, this year Shinde has taken direct ownership of the announcement, a move that’s being seen as an attempt to score political points ahead of the polls.

    Mumbai: With local body elections looming across Maharashtra, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the urban development department, has announced Diwali bonuses for municipal employees in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Although these ex gratia payments are a routine annual affair, this year Shinde has taken direct ownership of the announcement, a move that’s being seen as an attempt to score political points ahead of the polls.

    The bonus amount will be up to 31,000 for employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 24,500 for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and up to 34,500 for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), according to a press note from Shinde’s office on Thursday.

    To be sure, each municipal corporation announces ex gratia payments for employees on the eve of Diwali every year. However, this year, Shinde’s office made it a point to announce the bonuses. According to the press note, Shinde called the commissioners of the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane municipal corporations and asked them to announce the ex gratia payments to employees ahead of Diwali.

    The move assumes significance considering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are aiming to capture power in these civic bodies—especially the BMC, which was ruled by the undivided Shiv Sena for 25 years until 2022. The civic body has since been governed by an administrator due to delayed elections.

    According to Shinde’s press note, BMC employees who will get an ex gratia payment of 31,000 include officers and employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, teachers and non-teaching staff of aided private primary and secondary schools, education assistants, lecturers and non-teaching staff in teachers’ training colleges (aided/unaided), and full-time education assistants in teachers’ training colleges (aided/unaided). Community health volunteers will get a Bhau Beej gift of 14,000, while Balwadi teachers will get 5,000.

    Civic employees in Thane, which is Shinde’s stronghold, will get 24,500, up from 24,000 last year, according to the press note. NMMC employees will get up to 34,500.

    Meanwhile, the Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner, Manisha Awhale, has announced an ex gratia of 18,000, while the Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal commissioner, Anmol Sagar, declared a bonus of 14,500. The Kalyan Dombivali municipal commissioner, Abhinav Goel, announced an ex gratia of 20,000.

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed Shinde for the announcement, saying, “It is good thing that workers are getting money; it is their right. Shinde must not use this for his political gains. He is not paying the civic staff from his pocket.”

