AI, robotic tools to cure gastro ailments in focus at docs’ meet in city

Mumbai: Over 1,200 gastrointestinal (GI) specialists from around the world converged in the city on Friday to participate in the 22nd edition of the Mumbai LIVE Endoscopy Course, an academic event dedicated to advancing the latest developments in GI care. The focus this year is on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic-assisted tools that enable early cancer detection, reduce the need for surgery, and offer minimally invasive treatment options. Over 1,200 gastrointestinal (GI) specialists from around the world are participating in the conference this year.

“The ambition of every modern gastroenterologist is not just to understand GI diseases but to master the growing array of interventional procedures,” said Dr Amit Maydeo, chairman of the Institute of Gastrosciences, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, and former president of the Society of GI Endoscopy of India.

Dr Maydeo has conceptualised this year’s conference, being hosted by the Endoscopy Research Foundation from April 18 to 20. The three-day event features hands-on training, scientific symposia, and lectures on emerging endoscopic therapies. Topics that will be covered during the conference include third-space endoscopy, which refers to procedures performed between tissue layers of the digestive tract; endo-bariatrics, which refers to non-surgical weight-loss procedures using endoscopy; and AI-guided screening protocols.

Evolving tech

This year’s conference marks 30 years since the first Mumbai LIVE course was held in 1993. GI endoscopy has evolved leaps and bounds since then – from simple fibreoptic instruments to highly sophisticated platforms integrating AI, lasers, and robotics. Accordingly, a large part of the focus in this year’s conference is on demonstrating the evolving technologies via 14 hours of live endoscopy sessions spread over three days.

One of the key advancements that was demonstrated on Friday was the use of AI-powered platforms like EndoBrain to detect early-stage gastrointestinal cancers. These platforms analyse high-definition magnified images during endoscopy and highlight suspicious areas that may indicate abnormal or pre-cancerous tissue.

“Lesions that are invisible to the naked eye—like flat polyps or subtle mucosal changes—can now be flagged in real time,” said Dr Maydeo. “This allows us to remove them immediately using endoscopic resection, avoiding the need for invasive surgery.”

Another procedure that elicited immense interest among participants was Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM), a minimally invasive technique used to treat achalasia cardia, a rare condition in which the lower esophageal muscle becomes too tight, preventing food and even water from passing into the stomach.

Traditionally treated with open chest or abdominal surgery, POEM involves inserting an endoscope through the mouth and creating a tunnel beneath the esophageal lining to cut the tight muscle internally.

At the conference, clinicians used EndoFlip, a newly launched device in the country, to measure the success of the myotomy. EndoFlip uses pressure sensors to map how well the esophagus can expand, providing instant feedback to confirm the effectiveness of the procedure.

Another technology that drew the attention of participants on Friday was thulium laser lithotripsy, which is now used to treat difficult bile duct stones that cause jaundice, pain, and infection. Through a slim cholangioscope – a specialised endoscope that enters the liver’s bile ducts – the laser targets and pulverises large stones, which are then flushed out without the need for surgical removal.

“This approach is less traumatic, reduces hospital stay, and is safer for patients with co-existing conditions,” said a senior faculty member during the session.

Safety first

The onus in all the sessions at the conference is not only on showcasing the latest tools, but also on critically assessing their safety, clinical utility, and potential scalability in Indian healthcare settings. Though the use of these tools is largely limited to tertiary care centres, experts participating in the event stressed on the importance of structured training and cost-effective models to enable wider adoption.

“These technologies are not futuristic—they are functional and already improving patient outcomes,” said Dr Maydeo. “What we need now is to ensure that they reach beyond conference halls and into everyday practice.”