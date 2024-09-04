Ajay Devgn leases office space for 7 lakh per month in Andheri West

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased out his commercial office space in Andheri West for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh, as per a transaction details available by Square Yards. HT Image

The leave and license agreement was formalised earlier month and a stamp duty of ₹1.12 lakh was paid towards the lease period of 5 years. The actor received a security deposit of ₹30 lakh. The office space, in Signature Tower on Veera Desai road, measures 3,455 sq. ft. and includes three car parking spaces. Among several Bollywood celebrities who own office space in Signature Tower includes Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

The actor has more holdings in the same project. Earlier in June, he had leased out another commercial space measuring 4,209 sq. ft in the same building for ₹9 lakh a month rent. The actor had bought five office units in April 2023 for ₹45.09 crore.