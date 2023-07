Maha deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets finance portfolio in Shinde govt's cabinet rejig. See full list of ministers

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday rejigged the portfolios of his ministers, and allotted portfolios to new ministers who took oath along with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.



Ajit Pawar, who led a vertical split of his uncle Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party to join the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) government, has been allocated the finance portfolio.



Shiv Sena ministers Abdul Sattar and Sanjay Rathod lose their portfolios. They have been given minority welfare and water conservation respectively.



Here is the full list of ministers and their portfolios.



Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and civil supplies, consumer protection

Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis with chief minister Eknath Shinde. (File photo)