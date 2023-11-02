News / Cities / Mumbai News / Akshara Haasan buys luxe apartment in Khar for 15.75 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Nov 02, 2023 07:35 PM IST

Actor Akshara Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan, has purchased a 2,354 sq ft apartment in a luxury project in Khar, Mumbai for ₹15.75 crore. The apartment is located on the 13th floor of a 15-storey tower and includes three car parking spaces.

Kamal Haasan’s daughter and actor Akshara Haasan has purchased a 2,354 sq ft apartment in a luxury project in Khar in western suburbs for 15.75 crore, industry sources said.

The apartment 1303 is located on the 13th floor of 15-storey luxury tower Ekta Verve on 16th Road in Khar and has a built-up area of 2,245 sq ft and an attached balcony. The deal includes three car parking spaces, according to the registration documents.

The agreement for sale for the property was signed between a Bandra couple and the 33-year-old actress and registered on September 27. She paid a stamp duty of 9.45 lakh.

Akshara is the younger daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, and the younger sister of Shruti Haasan. She has acted in a few Hindi and Tamil films. She made her debut in 2015 with a comedy titled Shamitabh.

Ekta Verve is a boutique luxury project of EktaWorld group consisting 3BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK apartments. According to MahaRERA portal, the 15-storey tower has 18 apartments, mostly 5BHK and a duplex.

When contacted, the developer was not available for comment.

