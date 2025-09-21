Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Alert Mumbai police stop 19-year-old girl from suicide after boyfriend's death

ByVinay Dalvi
Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 08:02 am IST

The girl was committing suicide after learning that her boyfriend had died by suicide in Powai

Mumbai: The police’s timely intervention prevented a 19-year-girl from taking her own life on Saturday afternoon after learning that her boyfriend had allegedly died by suicide in Powai.

The police immediately rescued her and rushed her to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where she is being treated.(HT Photo/Representational Image)
According to the Parksite police in Ghatkopar, they were informed on Saturday afternoon that a 19-year-old boy who lived near the Mahatma Phule Market area in Powai had died by suicide. “When the boy’s family came to know about the suicide, they verbally abused the girl since they knew about the boy’s affair with her,” said a police officer.

The police then realised that the girl might also commit suicide and rushed to her house. The boy’s family had allegedly been there just before the police arrived. Police officers said that the house was locked and when a constable broke down the door they found that the girl had tied a rope from the ceiling and hanged herself.

The police immediately rescued her and rushed her to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where she is being treated.

The police said they have registered an accidental death case regarding the boy’s suicide.

Mumbai / Alert Mumbai police stop 19-year-old girl from suicide after boyfriend's death
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
