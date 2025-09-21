Ex-girlfriend, family booked for abetment after 25-year-old man’s suicide

The family of a 25-year-old man has lodged an FIR against his former girlfriend, her sisters, and their friends for allegedly abetting his suicide after he was found hanging in the woman’s house on September 17, officials said on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said an FIR under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on September 19 at Shalimar Garden police station. The case names the woman, her three sisters, and their two friends.

The deceased’s father alleged that his son had been repeatedly threatened by the woman. “I received a call around 8pm on September 17 that my son was found hanging. He was in a relationship with the woman, and later she had threatened him several times with dire consequences. She had also visited our house and created a ruckus. Once, she had also got my son beaten up by goons. Her sisters and their friends also troubled my son. I suspect that it is because of these people that the incident happened,” the father said in the FIR.

Police officials said the man went to the woman’s house on the day of the incident. “He later hanged himself. The autopsy report also confirmed that he died by suicide. He was in a relationship with the woman for the past three years, and later the woman decided to call it off,” said Atul Kumar Singh, ACP of Shalimar Garden Circle.

Singh added, “The father of the deceased man has registered an FIR alleging the role of the woman, her sisters, and their friends. During the initial investigation, we have come to know that the prime suspect was not at home. The role of others is being ascertained. Investigation is underway, and any arrests will be made on the basis of facts and evidence.”

Police said the deceased and the woman had worked together in a private company before entering into a relationship.