NAVI MUMBAI: A 50-year-old primary school teacher from Alibag died by suicide from the Atal Setu on Friday. Preliminary findings by the Ulwe police station revealed that he was from Kurud village near Alibag. Alibag school teacher dies by suicide from Atal Setu

“He travelled from Alibag in a four-wheeler and entered the bridge from Chirner side. CCTV footage revealed that he drove for some meters before stopping the vehicle on the side of the bridge and getting down,” said a senior inspector from Ulwe police station.

The incident was reported to have occurred between 9am and 9:30 am. While the body remains untraceable, a case of accidental death has been registered by the police who have also informed the family members of the deceased.

Police stated that as of now they have not been able to ascertain the reason why the man took the extreme step.

In another incident, the Ulwe police on Wednesday registered a case of rash driving against the driver of a four-wheeler after it damaged the boom barrier at the toll collection counter on the same bridge. The case was registered against an unidentified person.

“The driver in a bid to evade paying toll suddenly changed his lane and damaged the boom barrier at the toll counter. A booth staff suffered minor injuries on his foot. The accused then sped away towards the airport road,” said a police officer.

A case was registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.