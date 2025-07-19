All small-scale industries will be rehabilitated in Dharavi: CM

MUMBAI Mumbai, India - July 17, 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis during monsoon assembly at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Quelling fears of eviction of anxious owners of small-scale industries ahead of Dharavi’s redevelopment, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis assured them that no business will move out from the area, and declared a tax holiday for them for five years.

“All the eligible slum dwellers will be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself and not outside. Industry and other commercial establishments will also be rehabilitated in situ as it is not just a residential area but also an economic hub,” said Fadnavis.

He added that facilities will be created for these industries to bring them into the fold of an organised sector. “Today they may not be paying taxes as there are no records available about their businesses but after becoming a part of the organized sector they will have to pay the taxes. Hence as a special case, we have decided to give them a tax holiday for five years,” Fadnavis announced.

He then dismissed allegations from the opposition that large tracts of land were given to the Adani Group “in the name of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP)”, saying they were given to DRP which is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by the Maharashtra government, in a joint venture with Adani Group’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL).

“This is the first case in which all those who are ineligible will be rehabilitated. Initially they will be put up in rental housing, where after staying for 12 years they will get ownership. Around 10 lakh people will get their own houses, for which 541 acres of land is required at different places, which is also being given to DRP and not Adani,” he claimed, referencing a Bombay high court verdict which stated that only those residing in a slum before a specific cut-off date of January 1, 2000 can be considered as eligible for a rehabilitation scheme.

He added, of the total 251 hectares of notified area in Dharavi, 108 hectares will be used for rehabilitation. The rest of the land will be developed for other amenities. The total cost of the project is र95,590 crore.