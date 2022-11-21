Alliance talk gains momentum as Thackeray-Ambedkar share dais

Mumbai: Speculations of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar forming an alliance gave wind to the sails as two leaders shared a stage on Sunday.

Thackeray and Ambedkar sat together at a relaunch of ‘prabhodhankar.com’, a website dedicated to the thoughts of Uddhav’s grandfather Keshav Sitaram Thackeray aka Prabhodhankar.

During the proramme, Uddhav said that the freedom of the country was in danger and they (Shiv Sena) would go with anyone who wants to preserve it. He also appealed to Ambedkar to come together and wake people up from their slumber.

This is being seen as an indication that Shiv Sena UBT and VBA are willing to form an alliance ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The BJP is expected to make an all-out effort to win power in the Mumbai civic body which has been a source of strength for the Shiv Sena for the past three decades.

Last month, Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, had said that he was keen on joining hands with Thackeray-led Shiv Sena or Congress for the local body polls and had also offered an alliance proposal.

Prakash used to lead the Bharatiya Republican Paksh (BRP) which was later merged to make Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to attract, not just Dalits, but various socially backward communities that are not large in numbers but have their pockets of influence. He is also trying to get other backward classes on to his front.

Speaking at the function, Thackeray said, “We start our Shiv Sena programmes by garlanding a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Even today, we did the same. But two grandchildren have come together now.”

Uddhav said that though this is the first time he and Prakash have shared the stage, they regularly talk and also think on the same lines. He said that the function is like a family function.

Alleging that the country is headed towards dictatorship, he said, “The country is being run like the British who used to divide and rule. Our independence is in danger. We will go with everyone who wants to preserve it.”

He blamed BJP for lynching incidents in the country and said, “The convicts were released, felicitated and given candidature and this is not the Sena’s Hindutva.” he was referring to the Bilkis Bano rape and murder case in which the convicts were released and were also felicitated.

Expressing his ire at the BJP-led central government, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said the state is not a slave of the Centre. “Babasaheb Ambedkar said that the state also has the same rights as the Centre. Those who are not worthy of ruling must be pulled down.”

Ambedkar said, “People will have to decide whether they want democracy or dictatorship.” Taking a potshot at the saffron party, he said, “It is said that there is no democracy in Islam but there is no democracy in vedic religion too.”

VBA played an instrumental role in the defeat of the opposition parties in Maharashtra in the general elections held in 2019.