MUMBAI: A burqa distribution programme in Byculla organised by chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA from the constituency, Yamini Jadhav, has drawn flak from both the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) as well as the party’s own alliance partner, BJP. Ally and rival critique Sena MLA’s burqa dole in Byculla

The criticism surfaced after a video of the programme held on September 7, started doing the rounds on Thursday. Jadhav had distributed around 1000 burqas to Muslim women in her constituency. Shiv Sena has been critical of Sena (UBT) for purportedly appeasing Muslim voters. But when last week’s function in Byculla came to light, the Uddhav Thackeray faction wasted no time to spar with its opponent.

Sushma Andhare, Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader, called Jadhav’s move an expression of “hypocrisy and selfish politics”.

“The new Hindutva party Shinde Sena leaders have been shedding tears for not being able to garner Muslim votes in the Lok Sabha elections. CM Shinde’s party leaders have been spreading hatred against Muslims and accusing others of Muslim appeasement. Now MLA Yamini Jadhav has distributed burqas with a clear eye on the voter,” alleged Andhare.

Significantly, Jadhav’s move comes at a time when BJP MLAs like Nitesh Rane have been accused of making communal speeches against the minority community. Earlier this month, when Ramgiri Maharaj, a self-proclaimed religious leader, made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, in Sinnar, Nashik district, it led to protests by community leaders in northern Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada.

Following the Lok Sabha elections in which Sena (UBT) won three out of six seats in Mumbai, both Shiv Sena and BJP had accused it of appeasing Muslims to get their votes.

Sena’s ally BJP’s displeasure towards Jadhav’s move became apparent when city BJP president Ashish Shelar said: “What is being distributed in a constituency is a discretion of the MLA but BJP does not agree with the burqa distribution programme.”

In her defence, Jadhav said: “My constituency has nearly 50 per cent Muslims. My husband Yashwant Jadhav has been working in this area as corporator since last 30 years. In Diwali, we give gifts to Hindus, but do nothing for Muslims. Hence, we got an idea that we must give gifts to Muslims. Since women form the community use burqa the most, we thought of gifting the same to Muslim girls.”

When she was made abreast of BJP’s censure, Jadhav said, “Our alliance partners have a different angle, but I have to take care of my constituency.”