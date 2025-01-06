MUMBAI: After being inactive for five years due to the pandemic, Advanced Locality Managements (ALMs) in K-West Ward, encompassing Andheri West, Juhu, and Versova, were officially revived on January 4. The ALMs, established in 1997 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), aim to enhance the quality of life by fostering collaboration between residents and the civic body. ALMs make a comeback in Andheri-Juhu ward after five-year hiatus

The revival meeting was chaired by local MLA Ameet Satam and attended by BMC assistant commissioner Chakrapani Alle. It drew nearly 100 participants from 14 ALMs, including former corporators such as Renu Hansraj and Rohan Rathod, as well as traffic police officials. Key issues discussed included waste disposal, illegal garages, debris dumping, and hawker encroachments. Citizens urged for monthly meetings to ensure effective grievance resolution.

Revival efforts

ALMs, a key initiative of the BMC’s solid waste management department, are citizen-driven groups collaborating with civic authorities to address neighbourhood issues. However, most ALMs became inactive after the municipal corporators’ terms ended on March 7, 2022, leaving a void in organised civic engagement. Sporadic meetings held before the pandemic ceased altogether, cutting off a vital communication link between residents and the BMC.

Acknowledging this gap, MLA Ameet Satam called for the reinstatement of ALMs to reconnect citizens with civic officials. “The ALM model ensures public grievances are heard, irrespective of elections. It’s an effective way to address local issues collectively,” he said.

Satam emphasised the importance of maintaining ALM meetings beyond political cycles. “The monthly meetings had stopped completely. Without corporators, civic issues were being ignored, and citizens had no platform to voice concerns. The ALM model must persist as a tool for continuous civic engagement,” he added.

Residents’ voices

Nelson D’Souza, a member of the Amboli Civic and Social Cell ALM, highlighted challenges such as illegal parking and drug-related activities. “Minor encroachments hinder emergency services. We’ve requested zebra crossings and CCTV cameras to improve safety. The revival of ALMs keeps ward officials accountable,” he stated.

Kanta Mukherjee, chairperson of the Juhu Versova Link Road ALM, echoed the sentiment. “ALMs act as the BMC’s eyes and ears. However, assistant commissioners had grown complacent post-pandemic. Now, with regular meetings, we can ensure action on encroachments, debris removal, and more,” she remarked.

Fourteen ALMs representing areas such as JVPD, DN Nagar, and Gulmohar attended the meeting, raising concerns about traffic disruptions caused by illegal garages and shops. “Such issues go unnoticed when ALMs are inactive,” Mukherjee said.

Looking ahead

Participants stressed the need for consistent engagement between residents and civic authorities. “We demand monthly meetings to address problems promptly. ALMs are vital for maintaining transparency and accountability in civic governance,” D’Souza concluded.