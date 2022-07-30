Ambani school adds a new campus for junior and middle schoolers
Mumbai: The sought-after Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Bandra-Kurla Complex is expanding with a new campus which will be named after the school’s founder and chairperson Nita Ambani.
Work on the new campus building is on in full swing and it’s expected to be ready next years. The school’s PTA was recently informed that it will accommodate classes from kindergarten, primary and middle school, while the existing building will function as the senior school. The two adjoining campuses will share a common playground. The addition will allow the school to add to its student strength, and the process for hiring and training new teachers is already underway, the school administration informed the PTA. The school has assured parents that while the in-take capacity will increase, the change will be minimal in order to maintain the current student-teacher ratio of 5:1.
DAIS, at present, is housed in a seven-storey building with nearly 60 classrooms, gardens and two playgrounds which will be shared with the new wing.
Nita Ambani had first mentioned the idea of a twin campus at DAISpora, the annual school alumni meet, in 2019 saying it was her and her daughter Isha Ambani’s dream project.
According to sources, the idea behind the new campus is to also “introduce students to future jobs beyond medicine and engineering, and bring the focus on skill-based learning by introducing children to critical thinking, creative as well as communicative skills, problem solving skills, along with regular course-curriculum. The new building will make way for most recent technology as well as pedagogy,” said the source.
The school is affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), and prepares students for the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and the IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) Year 10 examinations, and it is authorised by the International Baccalaureate (IB) to offer the IB Diploma Program.
Pune doctors report rise in viral infections
Doctors in the city have reported a rise in viral infections and influenza, while residents have complained about the mosquito menace in many areas. The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation said that fumigation has been carried only in areas where people tested positive for dengue. A general practitioner, Dr Sai Waghmare, said that there is an increase in viral infections due to the rainfall.
‘Kacchha gang’ active in Ludhiana’s Tharike area: Police
A gang of miscreants, donning only underwear and monkey caps, has committed four robberies in the area between Tharike Gate and Jhande Gate in the past two months, police have confirmed. However, officials were reluctant about sharing any specific details. The modus operandi of the gang is similar to the infamous Kala Kachha gang and the police department have named it the ”Kachha gang”. According to sources, they strike between 1 am and 3.30 am.
Sarfaraz, Musheer spend the off-season honing cricket skills on home turf
Cricket doesn't stop for Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Mumbai's U-19 skipper Musheer Khan even in the rainy season. Their success in domestic cricket can be attributed to their ability to hit and bowl. But this doesn't come easy as both the brothers spend hours honing their skills on a self-made indoor turf at their native village in Azamgarh, around 260 km from Lucknow.
Ludhiana: NGO opposes bi-hourly rates at parking lots
With the municipal corporation working to introduce bi-hourly parking at its nine parking lots, city-based NGO Council of Engineers has demanded that the civic body stop allotting parking contracts and operate them itself. MC is also allegedly converting the green belt along the road from Dholewal Chowk to Sherpur Chowk into a parking lot, which is illegal, added President of the NGO, Kapil Arora.
Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate highest in Maharashtra
Pune district's weekly Covid positivity rate remains highest in Maharashtra even as daily cases have seen a decrease. Positivity rate in Pune district is 18.03 per cent against Maharashtra's 5.08. Between July 20 and July 26, Pune district reported 4,646 more cases in Pune district whereas the count was 5,274 (July 13 and July 19). After Pune, Mumbai has reported the second highest count in Maharashtra at 1,805.
