Ambernath builder killed over land dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 24, 2024 06:28 AM IST

THANE: Two men allegedly killed a builder from Ambernath over property dispute late night on Tuesday

THANE: Two men allegedly killed a builder from Ambernath over property dispute late night on Tuesday.

Ambernath builder killed over land dispute
Ambernath builder killed over land dispute

The deceased, Sanjay Shriram Patil, 53, was fatally attacked by Suraj Vilas Patil and Harsh Sunil Patil. The attackers fled the spot and were arrested later. According to the police, the assault was the result of a long-standing dispute. Sanjay had purchased five acres of land from Shantaram Patil about 19 years ago in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. Shantaram had also sold the same land to others, leading to disputes over ownership between the Patil, the accused and all residents of Durga Devi Pada, Ambernath East.

According to police officials, all three were related and Sanjay was not ready to part with his ownership for any settlement. This increased the tension between the parties every day. On Tuesday when Sanjay went out for on an official work, Suraj and Harsh held him on the footpath of Durga Devi Pada and allegedly stabbed him to death. “The accused have brutally attacked and stabbed almost 25 times till he died. The postmortem report revealed 25 stabbing injuries on the body. The incident happened on a footpath, and we immediately formed three different teams to investigate the matter,” said an police officer.

The duo was booked and arrested on Wednesday under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

