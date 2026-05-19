Amid internal differences within in NCP, Sunil Tatkare meets CM

Mumbai: Amid upheaval within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over internal factionalism, the party’s Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence late Monday evening. The meeting came two days after NCP Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar also met the chief minister and reportedly discussed the party’s internal differences. On Monday, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting of 'Social Sector War Room', where deputy chief minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar was also present. (@CMOMaharashtra X)

Tatkare reached Varsha, the chief minister’s official residence, around 10pm on Monday, and the leaders are believed to have discussed the internal rift within the NCP.

The rift spilled into the public domain on May 11, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) uploaded a list of the revised national working committee members and office-bearers of the NCP. The list omitted the designations of national working president, held by Praful Patel, and state party chief, held by Tatkare, leaving the party leaders and MLAs perplexed.

The tensions intensified after Patel and Tatkare met Sharad Pawar, the founder of the undivided NCP who heads the NCP (SP), at his Mumbai residence on May 12.

To control the damage, the NCP on Saturday clarified that confusion over Patel and Tatkare’s positions stemmed from a clerical error in the letter sent to the ECI. Both leaders continued to hold their posts with full authority, the party said.

When party MP Parth Pawar met Fadnavis on Saturday, the chief minister reportedly expressed his displeasure on the controversy and advised the NCP leader to take corrective measures.