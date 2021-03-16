Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, BMC asks teachers to work from home
The education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued an order asking all schools in its jurisdiction to discontinue 50% rotational attendance rule from March 17.
It further said that teachers will take their classes in work from home pattern with help of e-learning platforms until further orders, according to news agency ANI.
Mumbai today recorded 1,922 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,47,581. Four deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 11,539.
The number of tests in Mumbai went up to 35,74,056, with 19,009 samples being examined in the last 24 hours.
According to the BMC bulletin, 246 buildings in Mumbai are sealed, whereas 34 areas have been identified as containment zones.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded a spike of 17,864 fresh Covid-19 cases. It has also reported 87 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 52,996.
Pune city recorded the highest 1,954 new coronavirus cases followed by 1,951 in Nagpur.
Maharashtra has also locked down few districts including Pune, Thane and Nagpur.
Vaze suspended again, CCTV grab under probe
- After a CCTV grab showed a person walking near Ambani’s residence, the NIA is investigating whether that person was Vaze.
