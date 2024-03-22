Amid turf wars in Mahayuti, Shinde asks party colleagues not to attack alliance partners

MUMBAI: Chief minister Eknath Shinde during a meeting with his party leaders on Thursday at the National Sports Club Of India (NSCI) in Worli, asked his colleagues not to attack the alliance partners and to work in cohesion with them. The advice came after Pune Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare attacked the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar over fielding his wife Sunetra in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Sources in the party said Shinde is likely to take strong action against Shivtare, which could even lead to expulsion from the party since he has continued his tirade against Ajit Pawar despite his warning. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with Shivsena (Shinde Faction) Leader Ramdas Kadam after the meeting with party leaders in at Worli on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Shinde spoke to Shivtare twice and told him to stop attacking the deputy chief minister, but the latter continues to criticise Pawar over targetting local opponents in the Pune district. Shivtare has said he would contest independently. Ajit Pawar led NCP strongly objected to his remarks and warned that Shinde’s party would face similar opposition in the chief minister’s hometown, Thane and his son Shrikant’s Lok Sabha constituency, Kalyan. With the top BJP leaders upset with the entire issue, Shinde has been Shinde to rein in his leaders.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Soon after he met the MNS president Raj Thackeray, Shinde attended his party meeting at Worli where he had laid down some election strategies before the party. He told his leaders that their future depends on the work they put in for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While keeping in mind the internal dispute of the Mahayuti alliance consisting of Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP over seat-sharing and candidate selection, Shinde has asked party workers and leaders to work cohesively with partner alliances and resolve disputes with alliance partners immediately. “A 24x7 war room will be set up in Mumbai for elections, and party offices in each assembly constituency should report to the war room,” Shinde said. He also said this is a test of MLAs, district chiefs and office bearers; party discipline must be maintained. “Nobody should behave like a king. Instead, everyone should work in unity and follow party directives,” Shinde said.

CM Shinde asked his colleagues to be careful with the allies and not to criticise the leaders. “They are friends. Don’t take a stand against any ally,” Shinde said.

During the meeting, he directed the party spokespersons to be careful while making statements. “Remind people of the regressive policies of the Congress in the last 50 years and educate them on the transformation during NDA’s term. We have ensured to deliver services to the doorstep of our citizens in the last two years,” Shinde said.

Meanwhile, he also slammed Uddhav Thackeray for linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, calling it as an act of treason and an insult to the nation.

In the meeting, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the seat-sharing discussion, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with Mahayuti partners is in progress and will be announced soon.

On the alliance with Raj Thackeray, he said that a discussion was held, and talks on the polls were positive, with further discussions to follow. “The right decision will be made at the right time,” Shinde said.