Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, becomes NCB Mumbai zonal director
Amit Fakkad Gawate, an IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, has been appointed as the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. He was heading the NCB Bangalore and NCB Chennai as an additional charge. According to the order, he will continue his current charge at Bangalore zonal unit as an additional charge till May 31.
NCB Mumbai has remained in the news for the most part of 2020 and 2021 because of several high-profile drugs cases involving Bollywood celebrities. Politicians, their kin, and Bollywood celebrities have been summoned and questioned in connection with several drugs cases in the last two years starting with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The latest high-profile case of the NCB Mumbai was that of the cruise drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
After Sameer Wankhede's term ended on December 31, 2021, IRS officer Vijendra Singh took the charge of the NCB Mumbai zonal director as an additional charge.
On Wednesday, the NCB suspended two officials who were part of the Aryan Khan case, on account of dereliction of duty. However, the suspension of Vishwa Vijay Singh and Ashish Ranjan Prasad had nothing to do with the case, director-general of NCB, S N Pradhan, said.
Two nabbed for theft at Sonam Kapoor’s house
More than two months after cash and jewellery worth ₹2.41 crore were stolen from actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 30-year-old nurse working at the residence along with her husband in connection with the crime. Police said that Wilson is a nurse and home medical care assistant. Her husband is an accountant at a private firm in east Delhi's Shakarpur.
‘40% work on Bharat Vandana Park done’
The construction work of the Bharat Vandana Park project, the Delhi Development Authority's flagship project in Dwarka, which started in December 2019, is 40% complete, officials said. Delhi's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal reviewed the project on Wednesday and directed officials to complete the work before August 15 next year. Spread over 220 acres, the park is being developed as one of the main tourist destinations in the national Capital.
Police still to arrest cow vigilantes who killed man
Three days after a 45-year-old man was killed and at least four others injured after being allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people on suspicion of slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in south-west Delhi's Chhawla village, the police are yet to make a single arrest in the case till Wednesday evening.
EDMC deploys new fogging devices in bid to cut pollution
The increased air pollution caused by insecticide-laden petro-diesel smoke during mosquito countering drives is now forcing municipal corporations to look for other alternatives, officials said Wednesday, adding that East Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to deploy Ultra Low Volume (ULV) cold fogging machines instead of using conventional thermal fogging instruments as part of the revised annual vector-borne disease control programme.
BJP not sharing papers with green panel: AAP
Atishi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the three municipal corporations, was refusing to cooperate with the committee in order to prevent its own scams from being exposed and also to hide the fact that BJP leaders have squandered crores of rupees in the name of the landfill. Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP-led Delhi government and the AAP MLA were trying to find ways to remain in the news.
