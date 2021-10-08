Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Amitabh Bachchan leases property near Mumbai home to SBI for 18.9L/month for 15 years
mumbai news

Amitabh Bachchan leases property near Mumbai home to SBI for 18.9L/month for 15 years

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has leased his property near his landmark house Jalsa at Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) to State Bank of India (SBI) for 18.90 lakh per month for 15 years.
MUMBAI, INDIA - AUGUST 23, 2017 : Amitabh Bachchan attended a press conference to promote his show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in Juhu on Wednesday August 23, 2017 in Mumbai, India. (Freelance photo by Prodip Guha) (Prodip Guha)
MUMBAI, INDIA - AUGUST 23, 2017 : Amitabh Bachchan attended a press conference to promote his show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in Juhu on Wednesday August 23, 2017 in Mumbai, India. (Freelance photo by Prodip Guha) (Prodip Guha)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Copy Link
By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has leased his property near his landmark house Jalsa at Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) to State Bank of India (SBI) for 18.90 lakh per month for 15 years.

This currently works at 600 per square feet (sq ft), which is marginally higher compared to the market rate in JVPD.

The property on the ground floor of Vatsa and Ammu bungalow, adjacent to Jalsa, was previously leased to Citibank for years. Citibank had vacated the place in June 2019 after the expiry of their lease.

According to the documents accessed by Zapkey.com, a real estate date analytics and research firm, the lease deed was registered on September 28. A stamp duty of 30.86 lakh was paid along with 30,000 as registration charges for the deal.

The stamp duty document reveals that Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek have given the 3,150 sq ft ground floor for 15 years to the bank. There will be cost escalation of 25% every five years. In the first five years, a rent of 18.9 lakh will be paid monthly, which will increase to 23.62 lakh for the next five years and 29. 53 lakh for the last five years.

SBI has paid 2.26 crore as deposit for the property, which is almost the rent for 12 months.

According to Sangeet Hemant Kumar, founder and CEO (chief executive officer), SHK Ventures, which deals with high-end properties in JVPD, the premium levied on this property is justified.

“This is a marquee property which belongs to Amitabh Bachchan, who is a superstar, and is just next door to his house. This is bound to attract a premium. In addition, this is a corner prominent spot in Juhu,” said Kumar.

He added that the current lease rent in JVPD is 400- 500 per sq ft.

JVPD scheme is one of the plush areas in Mumbai, housing several Bollywood personalities such as Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha and Rohit Shetty.

Last December, actor Ajay Devgn had bought a bungalow, spreading across 474.4 sq metres for 47.5 crore in this area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out