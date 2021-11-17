Amravati is now normal, says senior cop; curfew on

Amravati remained peaceful for the past 24 hours, following a curfew that was prompted after a bandh turned violent and left more than a dozen people injured on Saturday.

“The law-and-order situation in Amravati is totally under control. Section 144 of CrPC will continue; curfew has been relaxed from 2pm to 4pm for citizens to do their work,” Additional director general of police (law and order) Rajendra Singh said.

Several areas of Amravati city were marked by mob violence on Saturday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a bandh to protest against another violent bandh that was organised by some Muslim organisations on Friday against the vandalism of a mosque in Tripura.

Singh informed that police have registered 35 offences against several people who were allegedly involved in the violence on Friday and Saturday.

Former Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Dr Anil Bonde, Amravati mayor Chetan Gawande, BJP district chief Nivedita Choudhury and leader Alim Patel were arrested for the violence that broke out on Saturday and later released on bail. A mob targeted shops and public properties on Saturday. Some protesters had torched a few shops and vehicles.

Currently, the town is under curfew, and section 144 (prohibition on a gathering of four or more) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed till next Friday. The district authorities have also suspended the internet services.

On Saturday, following a bandh call by the local party unit, hundreds of BJP workers had gathered at the busy Rajkamal Chowk and other key areas to register their anger against the violence that had taken place a day earlier during a protest march by some groups after reports of a mosque in Tripura been vandalised emerged.