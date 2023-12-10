Andheri hotelier alleges forceful eviction by developers

Mumbai: A hotelier in Andheri East has alleged that three developers, along with a group of women bouncers, entered his house and the shops that he rents out in the same building and tried to forcefully clear out the premises. HT Image

Police have booked 21 people, including the developers who are in a legal dispute with Sharad Yetam over the ownership of the plot in JB Nagar on which the building is constructed. Many of the bouncers have been arrested and a search is on for the others, an officer from Andheri police station said.

“Around 1.30 pm on Thursday, 20-30 people, including women bouncers, entered our house and the shops. They started throwing everything on the streets. They even manhandled people on the premises, including the women from my family,” Yetam said in his complaint and added the bouncers also threatened everybody with dire consequences if the premises were not vacated.

Yetam said he started filming the episode and streaming it live on social media after which social workers helped him file a police complaint.

The developers are Pravin and Darshan Satra from Darshan Group and Nikhil Samani and others from Milan Group.

Yetam said this was not the first time the builders had attempted to force them out of their own place. “They had come to the building on November 28 when I was not in the city. At that time, they had thrown stuff out from four shops, including my restaurant and bakery.”

A case was registered under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (being a part of unlawful assembly), 150 (hiring or conniving to hire people to join unlawful assembly), 448 (house trespass), 452 (house trespass after preparing to hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage of more than ₹50), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police officer said.