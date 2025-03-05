Mumbai: The western suburb of Andheri has emerged as the epicentre of drug trafficking, with a staggering 317 cases recorded since 2023—the highest in Mumbai. Andheri leads in drug-trafficking cases

As many as 369 people have been arrested in Andheri in drug-trafficking cases in the last two years, with the authorities seizing 154.981 kg of narcotic substances, according to figures disclosed by the Maharashtra government in the state assembly on Tuesday in response to questions raised by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ameet Satam and 31 other legislators.

Following Andheri, the Malvani area in Malad West has seen the second-highest number of cases—146—leading to the arrest of 157 people and the seizure of 126.536 kg of narcotics. In terms of the amount of seized drugs, Kurla led the way with 383.458 kg.

Satam, who has been at the forefront of raising concerns about drug trafficking, specifically highlighted the prevalence of drug cartels in his constituency, Andheri West, especially in areas like Juhu Gully and Gilbert Hill.

“The scale of drug activity in these regions has prompted me to continuously engage with the crime branch and local police over the past six months, which has led to the registration of several cases. Notably, in the past month alone, 10 FIRs have been filed,” Satam told HT.

In its response, the state government provided detailed figures showing the extent of drug abuse and trafficking in the region. In 2024 alone, as many as 15,873 cases related to drug abuse were registered in Maharashtra, with 14,230 people arrested. Moreover, 2,738 cases concerning the possession and transportation of narcotics have resulted in the apprehension of 3,627 accused, and narcotics worth a staggering ₹900 crore have been seized.

Satam said he raised the questions in the state assembly based on alarming trends he had observed regarding illegal drug trade in various cities in the state, particularly in Mumbai and its suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Kolhapur. He emphasised the widespread presence of narcotics like gutkha, charas, and ganja in Mumbai’s areas like Andheri, Malvani, Malad, Mumbra, Chandivali, Ghatkopar, Dahisar, Govandi, Mahim, Bhiwandi, and Kurla.

The elected representatives had called attention to the seeming complacency of local authorities despite repeated reports of drug dealing. They also highlighted the serious health risks posed by the rampant sale of these drugs, particularly in busy public spaces like schools, markets, hospitals, and transport hubs.

To tackle the growing drug trade, the Maharashtra government has focused on both enforcement and prevention, according to its response in the state assembly. A dedicated Anti-Narcotics Cell has been established at all police units across Maharashtra, while an Anti-Narcotics Task Force was formed in August 2023 to strengthen coordinated efforts in curbing drug trafficking.

In addition to police operations, the state has issued guidelines to post offices and courier services, urging them to adopt preventive measures to curb the illegal transportation of narcotics. On a more grassroots level, anti-drug awareness campaigns are held annually, coinciding with World Anti-Drug Day on June 26.

These campaigns include distributing posters, banners, and leaflets in schools, colleges, railway stations, and public squares. Street plays and awareness programmes, often in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), aim to educate the public on the dangers of narcotics.

To address the rising tide of addiction, the government has partnered with NGOs to provide rehabilitation services for addicted individuals. These efforts are supported by counselling and de-addiction programs designed to help rehabilitate youth affected by drug use.