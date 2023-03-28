Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Angry about power cut, youth makes hoax bomb threat to Fadnavis’ house in Nagpur

Angry about power cut, youth makes hoax bomb threat to Fadnavis’ house in Nagpur

ByPradip Kumar Maitra
Mar 28, 2023 08:01 PM IST

Nagpur: A youth was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly calling the Police Control Room in Nagpur and claiming that a bomb had been planted in front of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ house.

“He had called the Police Control Room in a drunken state at 2am and made a false threat,” said Atul Sabnis, senior inspector of Sitabuldi Police Station. “We quickly dispatched a team to investigate the deputy chief minister’s bungalow in the Dharampeth area, but nothing suspicious was found inside the house or nearby area of the residence.” (HT PHOTO)

The accused – identified as Kundan Gautam Hire – is a resident of the satellite town, Kamptee. “He had called the Police Control Room in a drunken state at 2am and made a false threat,” said Atul Sabnis, senior inspector of Sitabuldi Police Station. “We quickly dispatched a team to investigate the deputy chief minister’s bungalow in the Dharampeth area, but nothing suspicious was found inside the house or nearby area of the residence.”

The youth claimed that he threatened to blow up the Nagpur home of Fadnavis in a fit of rage after a power failure in his home last night. “The call caused a great stir in the area. We are investigating the exact motive behind the threat call,” said Sabnis.

Meanwhile, security outside Fadnavis’ house at Dharampeth has been increased. The police have also started looking at other leads in this case.

