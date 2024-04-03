Anil Parab alleges Ramdas Kadam and his sons involved in land scam

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab alleged on Tuesday that former minister and Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, along with his two sons, were engaged in land scams. Parab claimed that they had received government compensation by falsely presenting ownership of more land than they possessed. He also challenged BJP leader Kirit Somaiya to address these allegations. Mumbai, India - February 02, 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab along with Vishwanath Mahadeshwar addresses a press conference, at Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 02, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

“Ramdas Kadam and his two sons MLA Yogesh Kadam and Siddhesh Kadam who is now chairman of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board were involved in land scams in Kokan. In one such scam, Yogesh Kadam and Siddhesh Kadam had a land parcel with an area of 15 guntha (1 guntha is 1089 square feet) in their name in the village Jamburde in Khed tehsil. But they collected the compensation for the 18.5 guntha lands from the government by showing that land was taken by the government for road purposes. Later these two brothers applied to the Raigad administration to get the Non-Agricultural certificate for the 33 guntha for the same land parcel. I have all the papers regarding the scam and It should be investigated.” said Parab in a press conference.

Parab also alleged that In another case Ramdas Kadam used his position to acquire the 1600 square metre of land in Khed City by hiding that the land had a reservation under the green zone. “Ramdas Kadam with the help of corrupt officials from Khed municipal council acquired 1600 square metres of land which was under the reservation of green zone. While applying for the land through his ‘Shiv Tej’ organisation Kadam hid that the land was under the reservation. He got the approvals of transferring the plot in the name of health care services. The construction was done on the plot in 2014. But the reservation of green zones was lifted in 2018 when he was environment minister in the state. If the reservation was lifted in 2018 then how was the construction done in 2014?,” said Parab. He also added that the land also comes under the flood line.

Parab also added that he has more than 12 cases of scams done by Ramdas Kadam and his sons and will reveal one after another in the coming days. “If Kirit Somaiya has guts, he should take up these cases and make efforts for investigation. I am ready to brief him and handover the papers,” said Parab.

Ramdas Kadam while responding to the allegations by Anil Parab said that he will file a defamation case against Parab for false allegations. “Anil Parab was exposed in the Sai Resort illegal construction case so to cover up the issue Parab made baseless and false allegations. I will file a defamation case against Parab. I have been exposing the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. So, Thackeray has used Parab to malign my image.” said Ramdas Kadam.