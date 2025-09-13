Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Anish Damania to join state think tank

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 06:26 am IST

Maharashtra's MITRA appoints finance expert Anish Damania as honorary advisor to boost investments and support the state's $1-trillion economy goal by 2047.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), a state government-owned think tank, on Friday appointed finance expert Anish Damania as an honorary advisor.

Anish Damania to join state think tank
Anish Damania to join state think tank

Damania, a managing director (group relationships) with JM Financial and husband of social activist Anjali Damania, will collaborate with the state government to accelerate Maharashtra’s journey towards becoming a $1-trillion dollar economy under the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision, MITRA said in a post on social media.

MITRA is headed by retired IAS officer Praveen Pardeshi who is also the chief economic advisor to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Damania will spearhead key initiatives to attract local and global investments to the state; enable startups in aerospace, robotics, defense, and advanced manufacturing; coordinate with NITI Aayog to align state and national growth plans; and strengthen infrastructure, logistics, and external financing.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Anish Damania to join state think tank
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On