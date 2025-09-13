Mumbai: The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), a state government-owned think tank, on Friday appointed finance expert Anish Damania as an honorary advisor. Anish Damania to join state think tank

Damania, a managing director (group relationships) with JM Financial and husband of social activist Anjali Damania, will collaborate with the state government to accelerate Maharashtra’s journey towards becoming a $1-trillion dollar economy under the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision, MITRA said in a post on social media.

MITRA is headed by retired IAS officer Praveen Pardeshi who is also the chief economic advisor to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Damania will spearhead key initiatives to attract local and global investments to the state; enable startups in aerospace, robotics, defense, and advanced manufacturing; coordinate with NITI Aayog to align state and national growth plans; and strengthen infrastructure, logistics, and external financing.