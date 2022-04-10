Another war of words erupts between Shiv Sena and BJP over ‘Hindutva’

Mumbai: A war of words has erupted between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his predecessor and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on the last day of campaigning for the north Kolhapur bypoll. Thackeray questioned BJP’s Hindutva and said that it tried to create a ‘fake Hindu hriday samrat’. Fadnavis, on the other hand, alleged that Sena has adopted a ‘pseudo secular’ agenda by shedding Hindutva for political gain.

Fadnavis visited Kolhapur to campaign for party candidate Satyajit Kadam, while Thackeray virtually participated in a rally for Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate and Congress nominee Jayashree Jadhav.

The election will take place on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16. The election was necessitated owing to the demise of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December last year. The constituency has been a traditional Sena stronghold.

Congress has fielded Jadhav’s wife Jayashree, while the BJP’s candidate is Satyajit Kadam, the nephew of former legislator and veteran politician Mahadeorao Mahadik.

CM Thackeray on Sunday targeted the BJP saying they are using Hindutva for political gains. Thackeray also assured full support to Jadhav from Shiv Sena.

Targetting the BJP over its statements that Shiv Sena had abandoned Hindutva, Thackeray reiterated that the Sena had snapped its alliance with BJP, but never let go of Hindutva. Thackeray said that since BJP’s inception it has changed its flags, colours and leaders, unlike the Shiv Sena.

“Shiv Sena was established in 1966, and since then it has never changed its flag, its colour and not even its leader. Your birth happened through Janasangh, you had a different flag. Then you went into Janata Party with a different flag. When BJP formed, its foundational ideology was Gandhian Socialism. Balasaheb [Thackeray] showed you the saffron path, which you used to reach Delhi,” Thackeray said.

“You said that you are in the fray to protect the saffron flag. What saffron flag are you talking about? The flag on which you add green, blue and yellow, as per your convenience is not saffron. Your saffron flag is not the real one,” the CM said.

In a swipe at prime minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said that the party uses only one man’s photo whether it is panchayat polls or general election. “Do you see Atal Ji’s [Bihari Vajpayee] or [Lal Krishna] Advani’s photo on BJP hoardings? There is only one photo now. We don’t come to know whether he is the PM of the country or a Sarpanch; for which post this person is contesting,” he said.

Referring to the BJP’s attempt of projecting Modi as ‘Hindu hriday samrat’ in the past, Thackeray said that the attempt failed as the people do not think anybody else can fill in the shoes of late Bal Thackeray.

Referring to the defeat of Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Kshirsagar in 2019 when Sena and BJP fought as an alliance, Thackeray blamed BJP saying the ally had a secret pact with Congress to defeat the Sena candidate. The chief minister added that his party does not backstab and is working towards making the Congress candidate victorious in the bypoll.

Amid action from the central investigating agencies against Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, Thackeray said that if the BJP enters a wrestling competition, then it would first raid the opponent’s homes and then come for the fight.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis accused Shiv Sena of minority appeasement. “Shiv Sena’s vibhag pramukh (local cell chief) printed a calendar in Urdu and termed late Balasaheb Thackeray as Janab. They organized Azaan chanting competitions just as part of their appeasement of the Muslims. This is nothing but the pseudo-secularism adopted by the Sena by shedding Hindutva. We are not against any religion, nor are we opposing the prayers by any faith. But why are you opposing the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa? Why do you have a problem with it? It is the tradition of our country,” said Fadnavis.

He also questioned why Congress raises objections to the saffron colour. “We have not changed our policies. We breathe Hindutva and are committed to the development. That is why we have been getting responses from the voters. The three ruling parties have joined hands as part of the political arithmetic, but the political chemistry is with the BJP and the saffron ideology,” he said.

He said that the Shiv Sena workers and voters were with BJP. Fadnavis said that they condemn the attack on Sharad Pawar’s home, but it was the failure of the police force.