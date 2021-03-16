IND USA
Antilia security scare to Sachin Vaze's arrest: Maharashtra govt in damage control mode
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (right) along with Maharashtra minister Jitendra Ahwad after a meeting of NCP's cabinet ministers at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, on Monday.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (right) along with Maharashtra minister Jitendra Ahwad after a meeting of NCP's cabinet ministers at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Antilia security scare to Sachin Vaze's arrest: Maharashtra govt in damage control mode

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar got into damage control mode on Monday, following the major embarrassment for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, Antilia; death of the car owner, Mansukh Hiran; and arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the scare
By Surendra P Gangan, Faisal Malik and Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar got into damage control mode on Monday, following the major embarrassment for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, Antilia; death of the car owner, Mansukh Hiran; and arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the scare.

In the backdrop of the developments, the CM met Pawar on Monday afternoon at the former’s official residence, Varsha, as part of crisis management. Later, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole met the CM. Thackeray also met senior police officers from Mumbai police commissionerate to discuss the situation. He has believably expressed his unhappiness over the case and lack of control of the top officials on the affairs of the crime branch, said a senior official.

Top leadership of both the NCP and Congress have told Thackeray that they were not happy with the way the entire episode was handled, especially the way the Shiv Sena defended Vaze, which could backfire if he is found to be involved in the case, as being pointed out by the NIA, said MVA insiders. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has squarely hit out at the Thackeray-led government and alleged Thackeray was shielding the officer.

The MVA is likely to take a few corrective measures in a bid to put an end to the controversy and a few heads are likely to roll in the police department. Top leaders felt the case should have been taken seriously from day one and handled in a better manner. The two people who could face the music are Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and home minister Anil Deshmukh, according to MVA insiders. Singh may get transferred soon, as part of the routine development. Deshmukh may be shifted to some other ministry during routine reshuffle of cabinet in the near future. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar or water resources minister Jayant Patil may be considered as his replacement.”There is an impression among NCP top brass that Deshmukh has not been able to handle the home department effectively,” said a senior NCP minister.

Besides, the state is likely to make an attempt to distance itself from the Vaze issue, pointing at it as a misdeed of a few officials, the insiders said. According to a senior NCP leader, Pawar is said to have expressed his displeasure over the attempt made by chief minister and home department to shield controversial police officer even though there were indications that he could be involved in some way. The NCP chief later held a meeting with senior ministers, including Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Nawab Malik and Jitendra Awhad. “Putting a full stop to reports of action against Deshmukh, Pawar said the party would wait till completion of probe by the anti-terrorism squad. He said that we should not stand by anybody found guilty,” said a senior minister, who was part of the meeting.

The party leadership clarified that immediate action against Deshmukh was not necessary, but officers in the Mumbai Police force should be held responsible. “There is larger perception within the ruling parties that Deshmukh could not handle the department. Immediate action is unlikely. In fact, he was asked by Pawarsaheb to apprise the meeting about the current status of the case,” said an NCP insider

Jayant Patil, who is also Maharashtra NCP chief, said, “Deshmukh has been doing his job properly…All the three ruling parties are of the view that if someone has committed a mistake, he should he held responsible and the responsibility be fixed. No one in the government is trying to shield anyone.”

He also said that the ATS is still investigating the Mansukh Hiran’s death and the facts will come out before everyone. “If Antilia bomb scare would have remained with the ATS, facts would have come out before the people. They were probing in the right direction. Irrespective of the outcome, action will be taken,” the water resources minister said.

“The party leadership is said to have told its leaders in the state that they are concerned about how the controversy has hurt the image of the MVA. Patole, in his meeting with the CM, has conveyed it to the latter,” said a Congress leader.

Anil Parab, Sena minister and close aide of CM Thackeray, refuted the claims that cases, from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020 to Mansukh Hiran death case, have been poorly handled by the home department. “ In all these cases, there was a clear attempt to defame the MVA government. You mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput case, that probe is still not complete. There are no expected names in the charge sheet. It was only a ploy to defame. In all these cases, we have maintained that let the investigation get over. Whoever is found in the wrong will not be let off.”

The Sena minister said that Vaze’s suspension was according to the law, where a public servant is suspended within 48 hours of his arrest.

While speaking about the BJP’s reference to imposition of President’s rule in the state, Jayant Patil said, “There are norms for imposing the President’s rule in a state. The probe is going on and the state is determined to act against the guilty. If there is an intention to impose President’s rule, then the motive is clearly political. On merits, the truth will be out and the government will take action after the probe is completed,” the state NCP chief said, in his response.

Patole, after meeting CM Thackeray, said they did not discuss the reshuffle in the state cabinet. “Officers are transferred in March-April anyway. Some officers may be transferred.”

