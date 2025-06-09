MUMBAI: The cyber police have arrested a man from Antop Hill for his alleged role in a cyber fraud racket that duped a 70-year-old Colaba resident of ₹19 lakh. The frauds convinced the woman that her Aadhaar card and bank account were being used in a ₹200-crore money laundering case linked to gangsters associated with Dawood Ibrahim. Antop Hill resident arrested for putting woman on digital arrest, duping her of ₹ 19L

The arrested accused has been identified as Wasim Ansari, 26, a native of Jharkhand currently residing in the Antop Hill area. According to police officials, Ansari was part of the first layer of the cybercrime syndicate and had received ₹3 lakh of the defrauded amount in his own bank account.

He was produced before a court and has been remanded in police custody till Monday. Investigators believe Ansari may have routed funds to other members of the gang through additional bank accounts or informal money transfer channels, such as hawala. Further interrogation is underway to trace the money trail and identify more suspects.

The complainant, a retired private-sector employee, lives with her family in Colaba. Between December 25 and December 31, 2024, she received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as Prashant Kumar, allegedly from a telecom company. He claimed that her Aadhaar number was being misused in a massive financial scam.

When the woman expressed shock and denied any wrongdoing, the caller told her that members of the Dawood Ibrahim gang had used her credentials and that an FIR had been filed by the Delhi Crime Branch.

The following day, she received a WhatsApp video call from another person who identified himself as Anil Sharma, a purported officer of the Delhi Crime Branch. During the call, Sharma told her she had been ‘digitally arrested’ and must cooperate with the investigation to prove her innocence.

Under the pretext of verifying her financial records, the fraudsters instructed her to transfer all her assets—including fixed deposits and savings—from her account to bank accounts they provided. They claimed it was a security deposit required during the investigation.

After she completed the transfers, the frauds cut off all communication. Realising she had been conned, the woman approached the South Cyber Police Station in January this year. An FIR was registered, and a probe was launched.

Following the money trail, investigators tracked down Ansari through the account that received part of the stolen funds. Police believe he is part of a wider network of cybercriminals operating across states.

“The gang appears to be well-organised and used fear tactics, impersonation of officials, and video calls to create credibility. We are probing deeper into the chain of transactions and digital footprints,” said a senior police officer.