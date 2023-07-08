Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai conducts 535 organ transplants in less than 6 years

Navi Mumbai: Forty-one-year-old Faiyad Ali Abdul Sayyed ran from pillar to post in search of a new life for three years before undergoing a successful heart transplant at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai in May. HT Image

“Here, my problem was identified swiftly, and 13 months later, I got a new heart. It has been two months since then, and I am hale and hearty thanks to the hospital,” he added.

The Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai has achieved a historic milestone after completing 535 solid organ transplants in less than six years. Since 2017, the hospital has performed 327 kidney transplants, 200 liver transplants, of which 65 were on children and eight heart transplants.

“Our transplants include 18 kidney transplants and 12 liver transplants from international markets,” Santosh Marathe, CEO, western region, said. “Every year, more than five lakh people in India need an organ transplant, including 40,000 needing a liver transplant and around 2,00,000 needing a kidney transplant.”

Unfortunately, he added, only about 5% of these demands are met due to a shortage of organs and limited access to transplantation services.

Dr Amol Kumar Patil, senior consultant, kidney transplant and robotic surgery, said, “We have received excellent support from management, especially in cases where funds are a problem for the patient. The hospital, along with NGOs, chip in to ensure the patient gets the due transplant.”

