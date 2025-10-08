MUMBAI: When the metro on Line 3 rolls into Cuffe Parade on Wednesday, it will time travel across eras. Also called the Aqua Line, the new metro corridor will link the heritage quarters and bustling bazaars of Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Chira Bazaar and Bhuleshwar, with the city’s modern business districts in the suburbs – Bandra Kurla Complex and Seepz – and the two terminals of the Mumbai airport. Aqua Line to link old markets of SoBo with CBDs

Bringing cheer to these bustling, traditional hubs in South Mumbai is the final phase of the fully underground Aqua Line, from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. The corridor, which spans 33.5 km between Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade, was inaugurated on October 5, almost exactly a year ago, while the final stretch will start services for the public from Thursday.

Textile trader Manoj Jalan never dreamt the mass rapid transport system would touch the likes of old-world Kalbadevi in his lifetime. “A metro line in South Mumbai was overdue; it is similar to how it is in global cities. I will stop driving to work in favour of travelling by this underground metro. Traffic in Kalbadevi is really bad and the metro will spare us a lot of angst,” said Jalan, president of the Bharat Merchants’ Chamber.

Jain, who lives near Mantralaya, has his office in Kalbadevi, a major commercial and cultural hub that includes Zaveri Bazaar, the Mumbadevi Temple and a vibrant mix of retail and wholesale markets. He parks his car at the corner of Princess Street and walks 10 minutes to his office, a stretch where pedestrians and vehicles are always locked in a battle for space.

For many, like Jalan, their commute is about to change for the better. Local resident and restaurateur Pradip Velankar, who owns the famous 102-year-old hotel Kolhapuri Chivda in Girgaon, was unsure when the tunnel boring machines went under his home and hotel. A third generation resident of Girgaon, Velankar said, “I am excited that the Aqua Line is finally available for us. Not only will it help us reach the airport but also the rail terminuses of Mumbai Central and CSMT, with ease.”

Velankar adds, “The metro will also connect the old market area with the business hubs of Nariman Point and BKC. Although railway stations are 700-1000 metres away, the metro rail stations pass right through these areas and are more accessible.”

A regular Metro-3 user, Nikhil Ranade, who lives in Santacruz and works in Worli, is elated that the entire corridor is finally ready. Ranade said he remembers travelling to Kalbadevi for work, which suffered last-mile connectivity from the railway stations. “It is not just connectivity that will improve but also the quality of the commute,” said Ranade.

Cabbies in these precincts either refuse passengers in favour of long rides, charge arbitrary fares, or ply on a shared basis, with no control over the fares charged. Taking a BEST bus is a challenge of a different kind – these behemoths are regularly stuck in traffic, and thus delayed.

“We ply on a sufficient number of routes and cover stations on Metro-3. So there are no plans for route rationalisation. Once Metro-3 runs on a regular basis, we will assess the passenger response and, if required, we will make changes,” said a BEST spokesperson. At present, the undertaking operates route numbers A-138, A-136 and A-121 parallel to the Aqua Line.