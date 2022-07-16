Are commuters drying their clothes in Mumbai locals? Watch viral video

A video of clothes being dried inside a coach of a Mumbai local train has gone viral amusing social media users. The video has been shared by Dadarmumbaikar handle on Instagram as Mumbai continues to face heavy rain leading to inconveniences like clothes not drying etc. But as the video goes viral, it seems Mumbaikars have finally found the solution. The video was posted on Instagram two days ago with the caption, 'This can happen only in our Mumbai'. But it is not known when the video was taken.

As the monsoon in Mumbai throws the same challenges, it seems drying clothes inside the train under the fan is not a new thing. An old tweet shows a similar photo of clothes hanging inside a Mumbai local coach.

A more conventional way to dry off your clothes in this weather ...

Mumbai locals ...



A made in india moment #MumbaiRains #mumbailocal #MumbaiCrumbling #RedFM pic.twitter.com/GKBrECZs1u — Alisha (@alishacool23) July 10, 2018

Owing to the continuous rain in Mumbai early this week, many low-lying areas were inundated. The local train services on the Central Railways and Western Railways remained unaffected though the suburbab services on the Harbour lines were slow during the rain.

The weather department has predicted moderate rain in Mumbai on Saturday. “Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely,” IMD said. Also, rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 102 persons across Maharashtra so far during the ongoing monsoon season, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Friday. These figures are between June 1 and July 14, it said.

