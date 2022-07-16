Are commuters drying their clothes in Mumbai locals? Watch viral video
A video of clothes being dried inside a coach of a Mumbai local train has gone viral amusing social media users. The video has been shared by Dadarmumbaikar handle on Instagram as Mumbai continues to face heavy rain leading to inconveniences like clothes not drying etc. But as the video goes viral, it seems Mumbaikars have finally found the solution. The video was posted on Instagram two days ago with the caption, 'This can happen only in our Mumbai'. But it is not known when the video was taken.
As the monsoon in Mumbai throws the same challenges, it seems drying clothes inside the train under the fan is not a new thing. An old tweet shows a similar photo of clothes hanging inside a Mumbai local coach.
Owing to the continuous rain in Mumbai early this week, many low-lying areas were inundated. The local train services on the Central Railways and Western Railways remained unaffected though the suburbab services on the Harbour lines were slow during the rain.
The weather department has predicted moderate rain in Mumbai on Saturday. “Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely,” IMD said. Also, rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 102 persons across Maharashtra so far during the ongoing monsoon season, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Friday. These figures are between June 1 and July 14, it said.
-
Karnataka police seeks permission for narco test on arrested ADGP in PSI scam
The Karnataka police on Friday sought permission of a court here to conduct narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul, arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam. Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then. His 10-day custody was extended by three days on Wednesday. Paul is the highest-ranking police officer arrested in connection with the fraud. Karnataka high court to govt
-
How a brain-dead woman saved 5 lives, including 2 soldiers
Organ donation by a brain-dead woman saved the lives of five people, including two Army soldiers in the Command Hospital Southern Command in Maharashtra's Pune. After the necessary clearances, the transplant team at the hospital was immediately activated and alerts were sent to the zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority. Throughout Thursday night and early Friday morning, viable organs - like kidneys - transplanted into the two soldiers.
-
Tout arrested for taking ₹4,500 bribe at Ambala Tehsil office
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a tout for accepting ₹4,500 as bribe from a resident for providing a copy of a land registry at the Ambala Tehsil office. The accused was identified as Gagandeep, alias Gagan, a resident of Manakpur village in Ambala City. Inspector Ram Phal of the Vigilance Bureau said Gagandeep was caught accepting the bribe near the revenue department's HRA branch at the Tehsil office.
-
Public transport, not pvt vehicles, preferred choice for Chandigarh residents: RITES report
An overwhelming number of Chandigarh residents are ready to forego travelling by their private vehicles for public transport, even if it entails paying more. Their only condition: a robust mass rapid transport system (MRTS). These are findings of the latest survey conducted by the Rail India Technical and Economic Services, which is working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the burgeoning traffic woes in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.
-
Free third dose for adults: 594 turn up at Chandigarh hospitals, only 49 in Mohali
The health departments of Chandigarh and Mohali district initiated the special 75-day drive for administering the third dose of Covid vaccines to adults for free at 16 government facilities on Friday. On the first day of the drive, as many as 594 adults turned up for the dose at the seven health facilities offering it in Chandigarh. Of them, 579 took Covishield vaccine and 15 Covaxin.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics