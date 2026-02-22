MUMBAI: Four members of a family in Taloja Phase 2 have been booked after an argument in a housing complex turned into a violent assault involving knives and a sickle on Friday evening. Argument in Taloja housing complex escalates into knife, sickle attack

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday at around 8:15 pm inside the compound of a housing society in Taloja Phase 2, Panvel. The complainant, a 32-year-old woman living in the same society, alleged that her neighbours, a 48-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife and their 22-year-old twin sons, assaulted her and her husband following a dispute.

The police said the argument stemmed from an ongoing disagreement between the accused and the society’s managing committee over the issuance of a share certificate, a legal document confirming a person’s membership and ownership of shares in a cooperative housing society.

“The accused allegedly believed that due to the complainant’s influence the certificate had not been issued to them. Tensions had reportedly been simmering for some time. We tried multiple times to sort out the issue but this time it turned violent,” said senior police inspector Pravin Bhagat

On Friday evening, the accused family allegedly made objectionable remarks directed at the complainant and other society members who were standing in the compound along with other committee members. An argument ensued and soon turned violent.

As per the complaint, during the scuffle the 48-year-old accused pulled out a knife from his pocket and assaulted the society secretary with the knife’s handle. When residents attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, the accused allegedly called out to his sons, asking them to bring other weapons.

The police said that both sons rushed out of the building armed, one carrying a knife and the other holding a sickle. One of them allegedly stabbed the complainant on her right thigh, causing serious injuries, and reportedly attempted to stab her again before being held back. The other son allegedly threatened the complainant’s husband with a sickle and then hit him on his right thigh, leaving a deep cut. The accused allegedly even threatened to hurt other residents if they intervened.

The injured husband and wife were admitted to the hospital and received multiple stitches for the deep cuts inflicted by the knife and the sickle.

While the family fled after the incident, all four members have been booked by the Taloja police under several relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police confirmed that two knives and a sickle were used in the attack, and they are trying to track down the accused family.