IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Arnab Goswami exempted from appearing in suicide abetment case till April 16
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief and primetime anchor Arnab Goswami.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo )
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief and primetime anchor Arnab Goswami.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo )
mumbai news

Arnab Goswami exempted from appearing in suicide abetment case till April 16

Arnab Goswami, who has denied charges levelled against him in the case, has sought the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:30 PM IST

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim exemption to TV journalist Arnab Goswami from appearing before a magistrates court at Alibaug in adjoining Raigad district in connection with an abetment to suicide case.

The relief has been granted till April 16.

Goswami, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, and two others are accused of abetting the suicide of Alibaug-based interior designer Anvay Naik, who killed himself in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by the companies of the accused.

They were arrested on November 4, 2020. The accused failed to get relief from the HC after which they approached the Supreme Court which granted them bail on November 11.

On Friday, Goswami's advocate Sanjog Parab told a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale his client has been directed to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Alibaug, a coastal town 100km from Mumbai, on March 10 for committal of the trial in the case to a sessions court.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Goswami challenging the FIR lodged against him by the Raigad police in the case and the subsequent chargesheet submitted in the local court.

The 47-year-old journalist, who has denied charges levelled against him in the case, has sought the HC to quash the FIR.

Parab sought the HC to grant Goswami exemption from appearance in the local court.

Since we are seized of the matter, we grant the petitioner (Goswami) protection with regard to exemption from appearance till April 16 when we will hear the plea further, the court said in its order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arnab goswami
Close
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief and primetime anchor Arnab Goswami.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo )
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief and primetime anchor Arnab Goswami.(Satish Bate/HT File Photo )
mumbai news

Arnab Goswami exempted from appearing in suicide abetment case till April 16

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Arnab Goswami, who has denied charges levelled against him in the case, has sought the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Search and rescue operations have been going on since Thursday. Representational Photo(PTI Photo)
Search and rescue operations have been going on since Thursday. Representational Photo(PTI Photo)
mumbai news

Two feared drowned in Khadavli river at Titwala in Maharashtra’s Thane

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Sayed and Shaikh, disappeared in the water after 10 minutes following which their friends raised an alarm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)
Maharashtra opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)
mumbai news

'Failure of constitutional machinery': Fadnavis on vacant post of Speaker 

Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The post fell vacant after Nana Patole handed over his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on February 4 and took over as the Congress's state unit chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Man accused of cyber fraud gets bail in Mumbai

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The man was arrested from his native Jharkhand for allegedly posing as an executive from an e-wallet service provider and accessing the businessman’s phone to dupe him of 1.70 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay high court. (File photo)
The Bombay high court. (File photo)
mumbai news

HC refuses pre-arrest bail, says offences under Trademark Act cognisable

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The court held that as the accused had blatantly violated trademark and copyright provisions, had also resorted to cheating by getting sub-standard goods manufactured and inducing people into buying them by passing them off as that of a reputed company, his custodial interrogation was necessary
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivali, in Mumba. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivali, in Mumba. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bombardier to make coaches for Mumbai’s Metro-4 and 4A routes

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:12 PM IST
A Chinese firm had also shown interest in manufacturing the rakes in July 2020. However, according to officials, the Chinese firm, CRRC Corporation Ltd, did not qualify for the bids
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (File photo)
Bombay high court. (File photo)
mumbai news

Follow guidelines while reporting death of Pune woman: HC tells media

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The court also directed the media houses to strictly abide by the guidelines laid down on January 18 by the HC bench headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta in a public interest litigation which sought restraint on media trials being conducted in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the building where the income tax department raided Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
A view of the building where the income tax department raided Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu paid price of speaking against Centre: Saamana

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:42 PM IST
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said incidents like these, the arrest of environmental activist Disha Ravi, and the “silent and dirty campaigns” against actor Deepika Padukone, show the country in a bad light
READ FULL STORY
Close
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
mumbai news

650 crore discrepancy found in accounts: I-T department

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • The statement added that evidence of cash receipts by the actress amounting to 5crore has also been recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Power tariff for residential consumers to reduce from April 1

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Amid the government’s back and forth on resolving the issue of inflated power bills during lockdown, tariffs for residential consumers across utilities will reduce by 0-2% on an average starting April 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination phase 3: 16K get 1st shot in Mumbai on Thursday

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The 19 private hospitals participating in the vaccination drive administered shots to 4,128 beneficiaries on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urban development experts said that Greater Mumbai’s ease of living cannot improve unless larger infrastructural issues that face housing and transportation in the city aren’t tackled first. (HT FILE)
Urban development experts said that Greater Mumbai’s ease of living cannot improve unless larger infrastructural issues that face housing and transportation in the city aren’t tackled first. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Centre’s report ranks Greater Mumbai at 10

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:24 AM IST
One way to read the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI) in a way that makes the glass seem half full is this: three cities of Maharashtra, Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune form part of the top 10 ranked cities among 111 cities, including Smart Cities and those with a population of more than a million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
mumbai news

Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Tulinj police on Thursday booked an autorickshaw driver from Shirdi Nagar in Nallasopara (East) for allegedly murdering his wife
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST
This rank, the latest Ease of Living Index (ELI) survey says, indicates a city’s capacity to “build resilience and develop sound infrastructure and services to swiftly tackle emerging environmental issues.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
mumbai news

Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP