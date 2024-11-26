Mumbai: Despite a Bombay High Court (HC) directive, a retired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee has not received his retirement dues, including gratuity and pension, nearly nine months after giving up work in February. Around 70 retired BMC employees await dues despite HC orders

On Monday, the Municipal Karmachari Kamgar Sena Union, a labour union that advocates for the rights of municipal employees, appealed to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to resolve the issue. “I received a chargesheet in August 2023 over alleged errors during a BMC recruitment drive in 2017 when I worked in the Labour Department,” said the retired employee, who requested anonymity. “I responded to the chargesheet, but no inquiry officer was appointed within the mandated six months. Meanwhile, I retired at 58 without receiving my dues.”

The employee filed a writ petition in the HC, which, on September 2, directed the BMC to either pay his dues or file a reply affidavit by September 30. “No reply was filed, and I still haven’t received a single penny,” he said.

The case in question, involving errors during the recruitment of an officer with disabilities, was separately resolved by the HC in 2021. Yet, inquiries against multiple BMC employees related to the same issue remain unresolved.

“There are over 20 employees in the Labour Department facing similar inquiries,” said one employee awaiting resolution. “Another officer’s promotion is stalled due to the delay, and some fear they’ll face the same issues post-retirement.”

Union vice-president Sanjay Kamble Baprekar claimed that 50 to 70 retired employees have their pensions and provident funds stuck due to prolonged inquiries. A senior BMC inquiry department official confirmed the appointment of an inquiry officer last month, with a six-month timeline to complete the probe. However, he clarified that retirement dues should not be withheld due to ongoing inquiries.

“The retired officer is entitled to gratuity and one-third of his pension as interim relief. The matter of clearing dues lies with the City Engineer’s Department, where an audit might be pending,” the official explained.

The retired employee countered, stating that his dues remain blocked because of communication from the inquiry department. “Nine months without a single rupee—it’s a matter of livelihood,” he lamented.