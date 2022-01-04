As Covid-19 cases rise, Bombay HC to hold ‘hybrid’ hearings from today

The Bombay high court has decided to hold ‘hybrid’ hearings from Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in view of the rising number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across Maharashtra. The court, currently on its winter break, is set to resume its full schedule today in the form of these hybrid hearings – which will constitute both virtual and physical sessions. However, the court will be putting curbs on the entry of litigants and lawyers as required, a statement said.

Justice AA Sayed, a senior judge of the Bombay high court, on December 31 presided over a meeting where it was decided that not all members of the Bar will need to come to the high court. They are not supposed to send their assistants and interns physically to the court unless absolutely required.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani and health commissioner Ramaswamy were also present at the meeting. They affirmed that both the Greater Mumbai municipal body and the state government are well-equipped to handle any potential crisis arising out of the growing number of Covid-19 cases, especially those of the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) issued during the meeting read, “The hearing of the matters in all courts will be through hybrid (virtual/physical) mode at the Principal Seat, Bombay High Court with effect from Tuesday, January 4, 2022, until further orders.”

Moreover, it was also decided that from January 3 onwards, matters in court won't be entertained for physical mentioning unless they are of an absolutely urgent and immediate nature.

For any fresh matter, the advocate or the petitioner has been asked to first file the matter with the respective department, get the stamp or lodging number, and then move the praecipe by setting out the urgency. Furthermore, any orders requiring legal documents to be circulated in the high court shall also be carried out virtually, the guidelines said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 12,160 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Monday. As per the health bulletin, the active cases in the state stand at 52,422. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.