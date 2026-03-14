Asiatic Society polls stayed again, voter lists under review

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated Asiatic Society elections, scheduled for Saturday, have been stayed by the charity commissioner due to irregularities in the voter lists. The polls, stayed until further orders are issued, have stirred intense debate and controversy, with competing camps jockeying for power in the hallowed body focused on research in history, art and culture. This is the second time in four months that the elections have been postponed. Asiatic Society library (HT PHOTO)

Going forward, a sub-committee comprising five members of the governing council will oversee the institution’s day-to-day administration, assisted by an observer appointed by the charity commissioner.

Until a new governing council is constituted, the affairs of Asiatic Society will be managed by observer KD Talokar, alongside a sub-committee comprising governing council members Mandar Bharde, Vivek Ganpule, Kumar Ketkar, Surendra Kulkarni and Suraj Pandit.

Since Kumar Ketkar and Vivek Ganpule are also contesting the elections, they will be recused from participating in the preparation of the voter lists. The charity commissioner, in his order, has outlined a schedule where the committee is required to prepare a list of eligible voters within two months. Subsequently, any objections raised regarding the lists are to be heard and adjudicated within 15 days, paving the way for the finalisation of valid voter lists.

For the 19 vacant seats being contested, 45 candidates representing three distinct factions are in the electoral fray. One faction is led by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, a former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader. This faction has fielded 19 candidates in the election.

The second faction is led by Kumar Ketkar, a former Rajya Sabha member from the Congress and a senior journalist. This faction has fielded 13 candidates in the election. The third faction consists of independents and is led by R Venkatesh. This group has seven candidates.

Commenting on the order, Ketkar said, “I will go to the Asiatic Society on Saturday because due to the last-minute order, many voters are expected to arrive at the Society premises tomorrow.”

Sahasrabuddhe said he needs to study the order. “We are going to seek legal opinion on this order and we also want the election to be conducted sooner.”