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    Asiatic Society polls today after 8-month delay

    Voting will take place between 10 am and 4 pm at the society’s office. Eligible members have been asked to carry their valid membership identity cards

    Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 8:33 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Mumbai: After an eight-month delay triggered by legal disputes, the Asiatic Society of Mumbai will elect its new governing body on Saturday, with 2,530 members eligible to vote and 45 candidates contesting for 19 seats in what has become one of the institution’s most closely watched elections in recent years.

    The Asiatic Society library at Fort (HT PHOTO)
    The Asiatic Society library at Fort (HT PHOTO)

    Voting will take place between 10 am and 4 pm at the society’s office. Eligible members have been asked to carry their valid membership identity cards. According to an official release, the final voters’ list has been published on the society’s website and displayed on its notice board.

    The election features three panels. Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe is leading a panel of 19 candidates, while senior journalist and former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar heads another 19-member panel. A third independent panel, led by R. Venkatesh, has fielded seven candidates.

    The election was originally scheduled for November 7, 2025, but was postponed after complaints and petitions were filed before the Charity Commissioner and the Bombay High Court.

    Established more than 222 years ago, the Asiatic Society has rarely seen such keenly contested elections. However, this year’s contest has generated unusual interest following a surge in membership applications and the entry of politically backed panels.

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    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Asiatic Society Polls Today After 8-month Delay
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