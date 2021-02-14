At ₹95.21 for a litre, petrol price reaches all-time high in Mumbai
Prices of petrol and diesel increased for the sixth consecutive day and reached an all-time high in Mumbai on Sunday. The price of one litre of petrol was ₹95.21 while that of diesel was ₹86.04. This is the highest rise in fuel prices in the city till date. Citizens and transporters have reacted strongly on the constant rise in prices and urged the Central government to reduce excise duty on petroleum products. They have also asked the Maharashtra government to intervene and reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give them some relief from skyrocketing prices.
Earlier, the highest rise in fuel prices was witnessed in 2018 when the price of petrol and diesel crossed ₹90 and ₹80, respectively. The highest price of petrol was recorded at ₹91.34 for one litre back then.
Following the constant rise in fuel prices, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an apex body of transporters, on Saturday gave a 14-day ultimatum to the Central government, demanding immediate reduction in central taxes in diesel and to issue advisory to the states to bring down VAT on fuel prices.
“The road transport fraternity, in its general council meeting, vented out their resentment at the deteriorating conditions of the road transport sector and the government’s apathy towards it. We demand immediate reduction of diesel prices by bringing down central taxes. We want the Centre to issue an advisory to states to cut down VAT, bring uniformity of diesel prices across the country and its quarterly revision etc.,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, AIMTC.
“We also demand immediate resolution of issues related to e-way bills, rationalisation of presumptive tax and discussion on scrapping the policy of vehicles with the transport fraternity before its roll-out. We have given a 14-day notice to the Centre for implementation, else we will declare complete suspension of transport services across the country,” he added.
Residents have also urged the state government to intervene by reducing VAT on petroleum products in the state.
“VAT can be reduced directly by the state government which will bring immediate relief to the people. Petrol has crossed ₹95 a litre and it is becoming more expensive with each passing day. Other state governments are reducing VAT. Maharashtra government should also reduce it,” said Ajay Rathore, a Parel resident.
On Saturday, one litre of petrol was available at ₹94.93 and one litre of diesel at ₹85.70. On Friday, it was ₹94.64 and ₹85.32 for each litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.
