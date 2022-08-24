At posh Ascend, a hill of garbage raises a stink

Mumbai: The Ascend International School in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) has attracted an exclusive crowd of students for years now, but for the past few months, the students, parents and school authorities are worried about a major issue -- rising stink from a growing dumping ground right next door.

The ground, which lies between the school campus in BKC-F block and the Mithi River, for many years stayed vacant and abandoned. However, it started collecting garbage only in the last two years, as per the school officials.

“During the lockdown, the classes were held online, so when we came back for physical classes this year, we were shocked to see that the heap of garbage was now visible from our school ground,” said a school spokesperson.

As if the unhygienic surroundings were not bad enough, monsoons made matters worse by adding to the rotting garbage and raising a stink. “One can smell the garbage throughout the day, and parents are complaining of their children falling ill because of the same. We have been informed that parents have also individually approached the civic authorities, but nothing has changed yet and the heap of garbage stands nearly 10 feet tall at present,” said the spokesperson.

With the hope of getting the garbage cleared, parents, as well as the school administration, started approaching the local civic ward office, collector’s office as well as the office of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), but to no avail. Repeated complaints from the administration, however, have gone unanswered, while the heap of garbage keeps growing and towering over the school boundary wall.

The H-East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed to HT that a complaint in this matter was received by the office this week. “We immediately initiated action against the owner of the land and have fined him ₹10,000. We have also informed the owner to clear the dump within a week, and our officials will keep a vigil on the land over the next one week,” said Anand Patil, from the H-East ward office.

SVR Srinivas, commissioner, MMRDA told HT that if the said ground comes under the purview of MMRDA, the authorities will look into the issue. “We shall take appropriate action and ensure the school is not affected,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON