At posh Ascend, a hill of garbage raises a stink
The ground, which lies between the school campus in BKC-F block and the Mithi River, for many years stayed vacant and abandoned.
Mumbai: The Ascend International School in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) has attracted an exclusive crowd of students for years now, but for the past few months, the students, parents and school authorities are worried about a major issue -- rising stink from a growing dumping ground right next door.
However, it started collecting garbage only in the last two years, as per the school officials.
“During the lockdown, the classes were held online, so when we came back for physical classes this year, we were shocked to see that the heap of garbage was now visible from our school ground,” said a school spokesperson.
As if the unhygienic surroundings were not bad enough, monsoons made matters worse by adding to the rotting garbage and raising a stink. “One can smell the garbage throughout the day, and parents are complaining of their children falling ill because of the same. We have been informed that parents have also individually approached the civic authorities, but nothing has changed yet and the heap of garbage stands nearly 10 feet tall at present,” said the spokesperson.
With the hope of getting the garbage cleared, parents, as well as the school administration, started approaching the local civic ward office, collector’s office as well as the office of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), but to no avail. Repeated complaints from the administration, however, have gone unanswered, while the heap of garbage keeps growing and towering over the school boundary wall.
The H-East ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed to HT that a complaint in this matter was received by the office this week. “We immediately initiated action against the owner of the land and have fined him ₹10,000. We have also informed the owner to clear the dump within a week, and our officials will keep a vigil on the land over the next one week,” said Anand Patil, from the H-East ward office.
SVR Srinivas, commissioner, MMRDA told HT that if the said ground comes under the purview of MMRDA, the authorities will look into the issue. “We shall take appropriate action and ensure the school is not affected,” he said.
Two wanted criminals from Jharkhand arrested in the city
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested two criminals who were wanted in Jharkhand in connection with eight crimes, including the murder of a policeman who had gone to arrest them in 2018. The arrested accused, identified as Mohammad Saquib Hasan Jamil Ahmed and Mohammad Taufiq Anwar Ansari, are both residents of Giridih district in Jharkhand. Their friend Javed was grievously injured but is now stable and out of danger, said a police officer.
U.P. IAS Assn fails to take a call on holding IAS Week and AGM
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh IAS Association appears to be 'conveniently' forgetting its own resolution declaring that the organization will hold the IAS Week and Annual General Meeting every year. The association had adopted the resolution at the AGM held on January 19, 2013 when it failed to hold the IAS Week and the AGM consistently for five successive years- 2007 to 2012. It has not been able to hold any such event since 2020.
CR, BEST and MSRTC introduce additional services to meet festive demand
Mumbai: After a two-year hiatus, transport authorities are set to introduce extra trains and buses to meet the demand as travel during festivals has picked up. Over 3,300 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus routes and around 218 Ganpati special trains by Central Railway have been introduced this festive season. BEST has introduced special night buses for Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai city.
Mumbai Police steps up security amid threat calls and bomb hoaxes
The latest incident was recorded on Monday when an unidentified person called up the Lalit Hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport claiming that four bombs had been planted on the premises. Last week, the traffic police control room's WhatsApp number received a string of messages threatening a terror attack, while on August 15, a Dahisar resident was arrested for making threat calls to Reliance Hospital's landline number.
Leopard sighted at DRDO facility in Pune
A team of Pune forest officials and volunteers from NGO ResQ on Tuesday conducted an elaborate operation to rescue a leopard which was sighted sprawling across the Defence Research and Development Organisation campus on Alandi road. Ashutosh Shendge, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Pune said that Shendge received a call about the sighting at 3.30 am. A team of regional forest officiers and volunteers from ResQ reached the spot.
