ATM refilling van driver flees with 2.80 crore cash

Mumbai: The driver of an ATM refilling van allegedly fled with the vehicle with ₹2.80 crore cash in it on Monday afternoon from SV Road. The Goregaon police have registered an FIR in connection with the theft and are on the lookout for the accused.

The driver has been identified as Uday Bhan Singh (34), who was working for CMS Infosystems, a leading cash management and payments solutions company that also handles cash in transit, for the past two months, was ferrying two employees of the company to Goregaon SV Road to refill ATMs.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 12pm and 1pm on Monday when the employees got off the van to re-fill the ATM of Union Bank of India near Patkar College in Goregaon.

The witnesses to the incident informed the police that after refilling the machine when they came out, they found the van and the driver were missing. “The employees then called Singh but did not get any response. The employees then tracked the van through the GPS location and found it stationary at Piramal Nagar, which connects the SV Road to the Goregaon Railway station,” said the officer.

The employees then alerted the company management which then contacted the Goregaon police and reported the incident. “We reached the spot at 1.30pm and towed the van to the police station,” said an officer attached to Goregaon police station, where an amount of ₹2.80 crore was found missing from the van. The Goregaon police have formed three teams to trace Singh’s location through his Call Data Record and mobile tower location and by scanning the CCTV recordings of the areas and railway station. Officers said that a total of ₹5 crore was in the van, out of which some were left in the van and most of it was re-filled when the incident took place.