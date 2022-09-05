ATM refilling van driver flees with ₹2.80 crore cash
Mumbai: The driver of an ATM refilling van allegedly fled with the vehicle with ₹2.80 crore cash in it on Monday afternoon from SV Road. The Goregaon police have registered an FIR in connection with the theft and are on the lookout for the accused.
The driver has been identified as Uday Bhan Singh (34), who was working for CMS Infosystems, a leading cash management and payments solutions company that also handles cash in transit, for the past two months, was ferrying two employees of the company to Goregaon SV Road to refill ATMs.
According to the police, the incident occurred between 12pm and 1pm on Monday when the employees got off the van to re-fill the ATM of Union Bank of India near Patkar College in Goregaon.
The witnesses to the incident informed the police that after refilling the machine when they came out, they found the van and the driver were missing. “The employees then called Singh but did not get any response. The employees then tracked the van through the GPS location and found it stationary at Piramal Nagar, which connects the SV Road to the Goregaon Railway station,” said the officer.
The employees then alerted the company management which then contacted the Goregaon police and reported the incident. “We reached the spot at 1.30pm and towed the van to the police station,” said an officer attached to Goregaon police station, where an amount of ₹2.80 crore was found missing from the van. The Goregaon police have formed three teams to trace Singh’s location through his Call Data Record and mobile tower location and by scanning the CCTV recordings of the areas and railway station. Officers said that a total of ₹5 crore was in the van, out of which some were left in the van and most of it was re-filled when the incident took place.
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
