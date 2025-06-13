Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
ATS arrests duo with 4 pistols, 35 live cartridges

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2025 06:52 AM IST

Investigation is going on to find other leads in the case to find out from where the weapons were being smuggled into the city and who was the mastermind behind it, said an ARS officer. A total of 4 firearms, 35 live cartridges, and 2 magazines, together worth an estimated ₹7.5 lakh, have been seized.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested two persons from Thane and seized four pistols and 35 live cartridges from them. ATS officers said that they received information that a suspicious person was coming with illegal firearms to Dombivali (West) and based on the information, laid a trap on Mahatma Gandhi Road and apprehended a 35-year-old suspect.

ATS officers found three weapons and 35 live cartridges in his possession and registered a case in the Kalachowki unit under sections 3, 25 of the Arms Act and sections 37 (1) (3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that he had sold weapons to another person in Thane. Based on his revelation and technical evidence, the ATS arrested the second accused on Wednesday and seized one pistol from him, said a senior ATS officer.

Investigation is going on to find other leads in the arms seizure case to find out from where the weapons were being smuggled into the city and who was the mastermind behind it, said the officer. A total of 4 firearms, 35 live cartridges, and 2 magazines, together worth an estimated 7.5 lakh, have been seized from the duo, the officer added.

