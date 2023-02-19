ATS busts illegal telephone exchange in Bhiwandi

Mumbai: The State Anti-Terrorism Squad has busted an illegal telephone exchange operating in Bhiwandi and arrested the operator.

Based on specific information, the Thane unit of ATS carried out a raid on Mateen Shaikh chawl in Nalapar area of Subhash Nagar in Bhiwandi on February 15. The team arrested the operator identified as Tabrez Sohrab Momin, 34, a resident of Kariwali village in Bhiwandi.

ATS sources said Tabrez had installed equipment that allowed unauthorised domestic and international calls through Voice Over Internet Protocol. A case under the Section 420 of IPC, 4, 20 and 25 of Indian Telegraph Act and section 3 and 6 of Indian Wireless Machinery Act was registered at Bhoiwada police station in Bhiwandi on February 16.

Equipment including routers worth ₹70,000 was seized from Tabrez, who was produced in court and remanded in police custody. Further investigations are on and more arrests are likely.

In January 2022, Chitalsar police station had during an investigation into a mobile theft stumbled upon an illegal telephone exchange in Bhiwandi and had led to the arrest of two.