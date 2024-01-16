Attack on RTI activist’s house in Virar

MUMBAI: Unknown assailants fired one round at the house of Mobin Shaikh, 42 – an activist who has filed several right to information (RTI) applications regarding illegal construction in the Vasai-Virar region – in the early hours of Monday. HT Image

Nobody was injured in the incident as the bullet hit a wall in Shaikh’s house after shattering the windowpane and piercing through the curtain.

According to Virar police, the incident occurred at around 3.30am on Monday, when Shaikh and his family was sleeping in their third-floor apartment in the Ashiana building in Virar east’s Gopcharpada area.

In his complaint, Shaikh stated he heard a knock at his door at around 3.30am and was about to open it when some unknown persons fired a bullet through his window, which struck the wall above the bed. Though he alerted his neighbours and stepped outside immediately, the assailants had fled by then.

Shaikh then called the police, said Rajendra Kamble, senior police inspector of Virar police station. “This is the second time Shaikh has escaped an attempt on his life. We suspect that the accused were trying to threaten him as he has been filing several RTI applications regarding illegal construction, because of which many builders have had to face action by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC),” said a police officer from Virar police station.

The police have registered a case against unknown assailants under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are now trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage,” said Kamble.